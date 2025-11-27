A viral video showed an angry woman accusing Nnamdi Kanu of causing chaos and suffering in the South-East

A Federal High Court in Abuja found Kanu guilty on a terrorism charge and sentenced him to life imprisonment

The clip sparked renewed debate as the woman blamed sit-at-home orders and armed groups for widespread fear and destruction

An angry lady in a viral video circulating online has fiercely criticised the embattled IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu and accused him of causing widespread suffering in the South-East.

Her comments are coming days after a Federal High Court in Abuja found Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), guilty on Count One of the terrorism charges levelled against him by the federal government.

A trending clip shows a furious lady criticising convicted IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu for the way he pursues the Biafra agitation.

Court sentence Nnamdi Kanu to life imprisonment

As reported by Legit.ng on Thursday, November 20, the court ruled that it was satisfied that Kanu made multiple broadcasts encouraging violence and killings across Nigeria in pursuit of his separatist agitation for an independent Biafra.

Justice James Omotosho anchored the judgment on what he described as “uncontroverted evidence” presented by the prosecution, adding that the recordings clearly incited unrest across the South-East.

Kanu brough chaos in the South-East

In the clip, the visibly frustrated woman says Kanu’s actions have brought “chaos, fear and destruction” to communities across the region, as reported by Arise Television.

“The Biafra movement is not something all Igbos support. People should stop trying to force us into one voice. There is already a divide, and Nnamdi Kanu worsened it,” she said.

She contrasted IPOB with earlier pro-Biafra groups that she claimed operated peacefully.

“Before IPOB, MASSOB ran its agenda without turning the East upside down. But with IPOB, we can’t even travel safely anymore. Mondays have become a nightmare. If you step out, you risk being killed.”

Complaints of fear, violence and economic paralysis

The woman went on to lament the impact of the sit-at-home orders, killings and activities of armed groups linked to the agitation.

“My state is in shambles. The East is not what it used to be. ESN is in play, unknown gunmen are in play, and people are dying. Why is nobody talking about that?”

She accused Kanu of plunging the region into disarray, saying:

Concerns over hate speech and radicalisation

The woman also warned about the level of hate she claimed is spread through pro-Biafra broadcasts.

“Has any of you listened to his radio channel for just one hour? The amount of hate is alarming. If I don’t support IPOB, that’s my right. You can’t use my political stance to attack me for not speaking up for someone causing violence,” she stated.

Debate widens as tensions persist

A widely circulated video shows an enraged woman taking on convicted IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu over his tactics in the Biafra movement.

The video has reignited discussions over the impact of IPOB’s activities, the heavy security presence in the region, and the long-standing grievances that fuel separatist sentiments.

Kanu remains in custody as legal proceedings continue, while concerns about insecurity, economic paralysis and social tension in the South-East persist.

Judge Omotosho: Why I refused to give death sentence to Kanu

Meanwhile, Legit.n previously reported that Justice James Omotosho has explained why he gave Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a life sentence instead of the death penalty following his conviction on terrorism charges on Thursday, November 20.

Awomolo argued that, given Nnamdi Kanu was found guilty of counts 1 to 6, he should be handed capital punishment.

