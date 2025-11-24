Six southwest governors have converged in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, for a closed-door meeting

The meeting comes amid rising insecurity across the country, especially the attack on Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruke, Ekiti local government area of Kwara state

Lagos state governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s media adviser, Gboyega Akosile, shared more details about the closed-door meeting in Ibadan

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ibadan, Oyo State - Six state governors from the Southwest region have converged in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, amid rising insecurity.

It is expected that discussions during the closed-door meeting will center on security and other developing issues in the geopolitical zone.

Lagos Governor and Chairman of the South-West Governors Forum, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, arrived for the meeting at 12:50pm on Monday, November 24, 2025.

Sanwo-Olu’s Media Adviser, Gboyega Akosile, said the meeting will focus on economic growth, security of lives and property, etc.

As reported by Daily Trust, Akosile made this known in a statement issued on Monday, November 24, 2025.

Governors Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), and the Deputy Governor of Osun State have all arrived at the Governor’s Office in Agodi.

“The meeting, convened by the South West Governors’ Forum, aims to tackle pressing issues affecting the region, including agriculture, regional cooperation and integration, food security, economic growth, and security of lives and property.”

Sanwo-Olu's media aide further explained that:

“The South-West Governors Forum meeting is a follow-up to a similar gathering held in Lagos on Thursday, February 13, 2025.”

Tinubu reacts to rescue of abducted Kwara worshippers

Recall that President Bola Tinubu praised security forces after rescuing 38 abducted worshippers from Kwara

Tinubu hailed the securing of the escape of 51 pupils from Niger state, pledging continued vigilance amid calls for national peace.

Armed bandits last week stormed a church in Eruku, Kwara state, and a catholic school in Niger state, abducting hundreds of worshippers and students respectively.

Kwara church attack victim shares ordeal

Legit.ng reported that Kwara governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, announced the release of all the individuals who were recently abducted during an attack on Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku.

President Tinubu confirmed that all the 38 people abducted while worshipping have been rescued.

The kidnap victims arrived at the Kwara Government House, where they were received by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; some of them spoke to the press.

Source: Legit.ng