Newly inducted UDUS graduate Radiographer Basheerah Ojedeyi was kidnapped in Kwara state while traveling home after her induction

Abductors demanded ₦20 million ransom, leaving her family devastated and appealing for urgent government intervention

What should have been a joyful milestone has now become a family’s nightmare filled with fear and uncertainty

A wave of fear and anxiety has gripped the family of Radiographer Basheerah Ojedeyi, a newly inducted graduate of Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto (UDUS), following her abduction by bandits in Kwara state.

Radiographer Basheerah Ojedeyi was abducted in Kwara State days after her induction.

Source: Facebook

Family pleads government intervention in radiographer's abduction

Legit.ng gathered that Basheerah, who had just been inducted into the radiography profession on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, was kidnapped on her way home after the ceremony.

Speaking with Legit.ng, a close family member confirmed that she was travelling from Sokoto to the Southwest when the vehicle she boarded was attacked by terrorists.

“They ambushed the bus around a community in Kwara state. All the passengers, including Basheerah, were taken away by the bandits. It happened on Monday while she was on her way home after the induction,” the family source said with grief.

Bandits demand ₦20m ransom for radiographer

The abductors have since reached out to the family, demanding a ransom of ₦20 million for her release.

“They are asking for ₦20 million, which is impossible for us to raise. We are devastated. Basheerah just finished school, and she was full of dreams. We don’t know what to do, but we are begging the government and security agencies to intervene before anything happens to her,” the family member pleaded.

A missing-person alert shared by relatives and colleagues described Basheerah as a “bright young radiographer whose life and future are in grave danger.” The family also appealed to Nigerians to keep her in their prayers and spread awareness about her abduction.

Basheerah Ojedeyi, who was kidnapped in Kwara state, is listed among the 54 UDUS radiography graduates recently inducted.

Source: Original

Basheerah was among the 54 graduates inducted by UDUS into the radiography profession last week. The induction ceremony, held at the university auditorium, had in attendance the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, and other dignitaries.

The Head of Radiography Department, Dr. Umar Abubakar Ciroma, at the event urged the inductees to be worthy ambassadors of the institution.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Bashir Garba, equally praised the graduates for their dedication to healthcare delivery.

Tragically, Basheerah’s celebration of achievement has now turned into a family’s nightmare.

Bandits abduct seven residents

Recall that in an attack in the northern part of Kwara State, bandits abducted several residents of the state despite the recent arrest of a dreaded terrorist leader, Mahmud Mohammed Usman.

Suspected bandits killed a prominent community member in Lade, Patigi LGA, and abducted others in another major community in the state.

Residents fled their homes due to repeated bandit attacks, while community leaders expressed fear and anger over the continued insecurity.

Terrorists target politicians, INEC staff

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that fear gripped several communities in Kwara state after a wave of attacks by suspected terrorists who had started targeting politicians and electoral officials.

Legit.ng gathered that on Sunday night, gunmen stormed Sakpefu community in the Lade district of Patigi Local Government Area and abducted the wife and daughter of the local chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Mohammed Swasun.

Source: Legit.ng