Twelve female farmers were abducted in Borno state as police confirmed an investigation had begun

The incident occurred amid a spike in attacks including school abductions in Kebbi and Niger states

President Tinubu reiterated his commitment to restoring security and praised recent rescue operations

Askira-Uba, Borno state - Twelve female farmers have been abducted by suspected Boko Haram insurgents in the Mussa district of Askira-Uba Local Government Area, Borno state.

The victims were reportedly kidnapped on Saturday evening, November 22, while returning from their farms.

Tension grips a leading northern state after gunmen invade farmland and seize 12 farmers.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Borno state, Nahum Daso, confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Sunday, November 23, noting that an investigation had begun.

“There was an abduction yesterday, the abduction of 12 females when they were coming back from their farms in Askira-Uba, by suspected Boko Haram,” Daso said.

North: Region plagued by recurring attacks

The latest abduction adds to a series of attacks and kidnappings across northern Nigeria in recent days, Channels Television.

Just last Monday, November 17, 25 schoolgirls were seized by gunmen at Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, Kebbi state, in an attack that left the school’s vice principal dead.

On Tuesday, November 18, over 300 schoolchildren were abducted from St Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools in Papiri, Niger State. The Catholic Diocese later confirmed that 50 of them escaped.

In Kwara state, worshippers at Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Oke-Isegun in Eruku, were attacked last week, leaving three people dead and 38 abducted.

The state government has since stated that all 38 victims were rescued, Vanguard reported.

President Tinubu vows relentless action

President Bola Tinubu has reiterated his determination to restore security nationwide, saying he would not relent until every Nigerian is safe.

In a statement posted on Sunday, November 23 via his official X handle, the President said:

“Let me be clear: I will not relent. Every Nigerian, in every state, has the right to safety, and under my watch, we will secure this nation and protect our people.”

He praised security agencies for recent rescue operations.

“Thanks to the efforts of our security forces over the last few days, all the 38 worshippers abducted in Eruku, Kwara State have been rescued.

“I am equally happy that 51 out of the missing students of the Catholic school in Niger State have been recovered," he noted.

Tinubu also disclosed that he cancelled his trip to the G20 Summit in South Africa to focus on coordinating security efforts at home, adding that he continues to receive “continuous updates from the frontline.”

Security agencies intensify operations

Nigerian Army pledges intense operation to take down terrorists terrorizing the country.

Authorities say efforts are ongoing to trace the abducted women in Borno and ensure their safe return.

The surge in targeted attacks on civilians has sparked renewed calls for a more coordinated and aggressive response to insecurity in northern Nigeria.

Bauchi: Bandits ambush, gun down 5 police

armed bandits have killed five police officers and injured two others in Sabon Sara village, Darazo Local Government Area of Bauchi state.

The state police Public Relations Officer, CSP Ahmed Wakil, said a certain number of bandits were neutralised.

