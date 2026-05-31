Davido has responded to a claim linking him to the pro-Tinubu group City Boy Movement

The Afrobeats singer also cleared the air about his relationship with Seyi Tinubu as he clapped back at critics

This comes after the DMW label boss faced criticism for speaking against insecurity in the country

Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has distanced himself from City Boy Movement, a pro-Tinubu group, despite his close friend and socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest's membership.

Davido made this known during a heated exchange with critics on X, formerly Twitter, after he was called a hypocrite for lamenting insecurity in the country.

Davido faces criticism as he laments insecurity in the country. Credit: davido/seyitinubu

Source: Instagram

The singer on Saturday, May 30, 2026, joined the voices of many Nigerians, including celebrities, to speak out against

He wrote,

"I’m weak God pls take control we can’t continue like this ….. my heart goes out to the victims and family .. this is messed up. I can’t lie we entertainers .. we Dey fckup I won’t lie including me … we need to speak up … it’s too much injustice goin on .. our country don go

His tweet quickly captured attention, with some critics accusing him of performative criticism of the Nigerian government.

In response, Davido clapped back at a critic who claimed he had ties to the City Boy group. Denying any such affiliation, the Unavailable crooner recalled the past backlash he faced for calling out the government on US media.

While affirming his personal friendship with President Bola Tinubu's son, Seyi, Davido revealed he had raised complaints directly to him.

Davido blasts critics who linked him to the Pro-Tinubu group City Boy Movement. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

He wrote,

"1. I no Dey part of any city boy group 2. When I called out the government on American media you guys rained curses on me 3 . I’ve been friends with ST for years and that’s were it stops and i call and complain to him all the time .. even in person 4 . GOD PURNISH UR GENERATION."

Davido's response to a critic is below:

What people said about Davido

The singer's response sparked mixed reactions online. While fans defended his consistency, critics questioned the singer's connections to prominent figures in the country.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

CjayAkabike commented:

"David if you don't have the ball to tell Tinubu enough of the sufferings and kidnappings Nigerians are facing, then shut the up. We don't need you call out the government but call out Pres. Tinubu that enough is enough. off I have removed all your songs on my playlists."

__jayboi commented:

"Davido sometimes you dey fall our hand they are some part of people in this app you don’t reply it really shows that d guy is do dumb and want everyone to know he cares did he expect you to go and fight d bandit or Shey na you vote for Tinubu ni you’ve done ur part and it’s fine."

SandraAdaeze4 said:

"Please what does ST say when you call him to complain?"

Obasi_xx commented:

"Cp Dey support Tinubu so definitely you sef Dey among. Werey u de form pity card."

fineworldUnisex said:

"Can you tell Nigerians why you’re going to politics instead of music, and show 5 things your family has done for Osun state, Your uncle is the reason osun state is not benefiting Nigeria government evil family."

Davido's emotional reaction at friend's burial

Legit.ng also reported a video showing Davido's reaction to the moment his friend Denis Ukonho, better known as Ego or Tiny's casket, was being lowered into the grave is circulating on social media.

Shortly after his speech, another video emerged on social media showing Davido, alongside his crew, joining Tiny's family and other mourners in a somber mood at his graveside.

The highlight was a clip that captured the singer, who appeared to be too emotional to watch, as the coffin was lowered into the grave.

Source: Legit.ng