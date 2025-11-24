Eruku Church Attack: Kwara Gov Mentions Public Official Who Was on The Frontline Against Bandits
- Recently, some worshippers were abducted when terrorists attacked a branch of CAC at Oke Isegun in Eruku community, a border town with Kogi, in Ekiti LGA of Kwara state
- On Sunday, November 24, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu disclosed that all the 38 worshippers abducted had been rescued
- Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Kwara governor, attributed the rescue of the victims to the 'hands-on approach' of a DSS director
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters in Nigeria and Africa.
Eruku, Kwara state - Kwara governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, has extended his appreciation to the office of the national security adviser (NSA), the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigerian Army.
AbdulRasaq also thanked the Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), which deployed several tactical teams to Kwara state on President Bola Tinubu’s directive.
Kwara gov highlights frontline official
The security agents were deployed to ensure the freedom of 38 worshippers abducted by terrorists recently in Ekuru, Kwara state.
Speaking to the press on Sunday, November 23, Governor AbdulRasaq specially hailed Michael Oganwu, the director of the DSS, Kwara state command, for leading the rescue operation from the field.
AbdulRasaq, chairman of the Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF), said:
“The security agencies, we thank them a lot. The director of the DSS was directly in the field, leading from the front. We thank the national security adviser; all the security agencies coordinated properly. You can see that within a short period, they (the abductees) were out.
“It is not time to celebrate yet, because we still have the issues of Kebbi and Niger. It is something we will overcome. There is light at the end of the tunnel.”
The video, courtesy of Channels Television, can be watched here.
In a report on Monday, November 24, The Nation reported that “trusted security sources” divulged that the president had personally taken charge of coordinating the operations, taking round-the-clock briefings, weighing the options, and resolving to go to extreme lengths to prove wrong all those accusing his administration of not protecting Christians and non-Christians enough.
Furthermore, the sources disclosed that the president’s personal involvement triggered an unprecedented intelligence mapping and aerial surveillance by the Office of the NSA, resulting in DSS operatives swapping on established coordinates in the forests of Oreke Okeigbo, in Ifelodun LGA of Kwara state.
It was further gathered that the president approved the raid by the DSS and the Nigeria Air Force (NAF), culminating in the rescue of all the victims.
The newspaper stated that the sources disclosed that the operation was highly classified, so they were not certain if the kidnappers fled on sighting the security operatives or were eliminated.
Kwara: AbdulRazaq commends Tinubu
Meanwhile, Governor AbdulRazaq applauded President Tinubu, saying the release of the worshippers was made possible by the hands-on intervention of the Nigerian leader.
Governor AbdulRazaq noted that the president had cancelled his planned trip to the G20 meeting in South Africa to address the security breaches in Kwara and Kebbi states. He added that Tinubu subsequently ordered heightened security deployments to Kwara, underscoring the president’s commitment to the safety of citizens.
Source: Legit.ng
