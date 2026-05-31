A Nigerian lady who studied medicine and surgery at the University of Ibadan shared her latest achievement at an American University

She shared how her journey at UI started 18 years ago while giving details of all that she had achieved so far

Her story triggered reactions on social media, and many who saw the post congratulated the young lady on her achievements

A Nigerian lady, Sanmi Olatunji, who bagged a medicine and surgery degree from the University of Ibadan, shared her achievements.

She opened up about receiving a globally-renowned certificate at Stanford University School of Medicine in the United States.

A University of Ibadan medicine graduate bags achievement at Stanford University. Photo: Sanmi Olatunji

Source: UGC

UI medicine graduate shares achievement at Stanford University

On her LinkedIn page, Sanmi Olatunji shared her new certification and how her journey began at UI 18 years ago.

She said in her LinkedIn post:

"14-year-old Sanmi starting medical school could never have imagined this moment.⭐️🌺 Eighteen years ago, I began my journey at the University of Ibadan, Nigeria’s premier university, with a simple goal: to become the best version of myself through diligence, resilience, and excellence.

"I could not have predicted that this path would lead me to completing fellowship training as a Neonatologist and becoming a Board-Certified Pediatrician at one of the world’s leading medical institutions Stanford University School of Medicine.

"As I close this chapter, I am overwhelmed with gratitude to God for His favor, mercy, grace, and strength that have carried me through every season of this journey. To everyone who believed in me, supported me, mentored me, and poured into this dream, thank you.

"A special thank you to my mentor network and the Stanford Medicine Children's Health community for the opportunities to grow, lead, and contribute meaningfully.

"To my husband Tobi Olatunji MD, words are not enough to express my gratitude for your unwavering love and support. You have carried me through this journey in more ways than I can count.

"To my parents Afolakemi Oredein Opeoluwa Oredein, your belief in me, despite the physical distance, has been a constant source of strength. To my family, friends, and community, thank you for always lifting me up. Grateful for how far this journey has come, and excited for what lies ahead."

A Nigerian doctor who bagged her degree from UI shares her achievement in an American university. Photo: Sanmi Olatunji

Source: UGC

Reactions trail UI graduate's achievement

Lahia Yemane said:

"Huge congratulations on graduating from fellowship 🎆 We have been so lucky to have you in our GME community and don't forget award winner too."

Paul Bolaji said:

"Huge Congratulations. Keep on Soaring High in all ways."

Bertina Hooks said:

"Congratulations! The medical community is lucky to have you. Continued success in your career. Your story is so inspiring!"

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng