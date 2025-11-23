38 Abducted Kwara Church Worshippers Have Regained Freedom

Thirty-eight worshippers abducted during a deadly attack on Christ Apostolic Church, Eruku, have regained their freedom

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq confirmed their release, attributing the breakthrough to President Bola Tinubu’s direct intervention

The attack, which left three people dead, had sparked protests and heightened security concerns across Kwara State

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State announced the release of 38 worshippers who had been abducted by armed bandits from the Christ Apostolic Church, Eruku.

The governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, confirmed that the victims were freed on Sunday.

The statement did not reveal how the abductees regained their freedom but stressed that the development followed “many days of hard work by security forces and government representatives.”

It partly read:

“After many days of hard work by security forces and government representatives, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is excited to announce the freedom of 38 persons who were recently abducted in an attack on Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Eruku, Ekiti LGA, Kwara State.”

President Bola Tinubu’s role in rescue

The Kwara State Government attributed the release to the “hands-on approach” of President Bola Tinubu, noting that he “personally led the efforts” to secure the freedom of the abductees.

According to the statement, Tinubu cancelled his scheduled trip to the G20 Meeting in South Africa to attend to security breaches in Kwara and Kebbi states.

He also ordered heightened security deployments to Kwara, which the government said underlined his commitment to the safety of Nigerians.

“The governor is immensely grateful to President Bola Tinubu for his direct initiative that made this happen,” the statement added.

Security agencies commended

Governor AbdulRazaq also praised the Office of the National Security Adviser, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Intelligence Agency, and the Nigeria Police for their roles in the rescue.

He further thanked religious institutions, thought leaders, and residents of Kwara for their support during the crisis.

Deadly attack on church worshippers

The abduction followed a violent attack last Tuesday when gunmen stormed the Christ Apostolic Church parish in Eruku. Eyewitnesses told Channels Television that the attackers arrived “suddenly and heavily armed,” forcing residents to flee into nearby bushes.

“They came around nightfall and started shooting. Two people were killed instantly, and we don’t even know how many were taken,” one resident said.

Reports confirmed that three people were killed during the attack. The bandits initially demanded ₦3 billion for the release of the victims but later reduced the ransom to ₦760 million.

Protest by youths in Eruku

Angered by the attack, youths in the community staged a protest. They blocked the Ilorin–Kabba highway, causing heavy traffic disruption. The protesters alleged that the attack, which lasted close to an hour, occurred without any intervention from security operatives stationed in the area.

Tinubu orders security response

In reaction to the attack and other incidents, President Tinubu postponed his scheduled trips to Johannesburg, South Africa, and Luanda, Angola. He awaited further security briefings on both the Kwara church abduction and the kidnapping of schoolgirls in Kebbi State.

Tinubu also directed the police to pursue the bandits responsible for the attack on worshippers.

