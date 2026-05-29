Ondo state police operatives arrested five suspected kidnappers linked to the abduction of two young brothers in Ore

Detectives recovered N251,000 believed to have been part of the ransom allegedly paid by the victims’ family before the children were released

Police investigators also recovered an unregistered lady motorcycle allegedly used during the kidnapping operation while searching the suspects’ hideouts

Operatives of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested five persons suspected to be members of a kidnapping network linked to the abduction of two young brothers in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area.

According to a post on its official social media page, Ondo Police said the arrests followed an intelligence-driven operation carried out by the Command’s Special Anti-Kidnapping Squad after the children were reportedly seized while on their way to school, reported SaharaReporters.

Suspected kidnappers arrested by Ondo State Police Command during operations in Ore. Photo: OndoPoliceCommand

Source: Facebook

The victims, identified as 10-year-old Jehu and his five-year-old brother, Yohana, were said to have been taken by unknown individuals on May 12 around the Jerry Sawmill Area of Ore.

Their father, Andrew Yohana, later reported the incident to the police.

How did police track suspects?

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, said detectives moved swiftly after visiting the scene and launching investigations into the abduction.

“Through painstaking technical intelligence, tracking analysis, and coordinated investigative efforts, operatives were able to uncover the identities and locations of the suspects,” Jimoh stated.

According to the command, investigators first arrested two suspects identified as Taofeek Lukman, 23, and Blessing Saturday, 27, during an operation around the Alaba Area of Ore.

Police operatives also recovered N251,000 believed to be part of the ransom allegedly paid by the family before the children regained freedom.

What items were recovered in Ore?

The command disclosed that officers later raided another hideout connected to the suspects. During the operation, they recovered an unregistered lady motorcycle allegedly used in carrying out the crime.

Security operatives carried out intelligence-driven investigations after the abduction of two schoolchildren.

Source: Original

Further investigations reportedly led to the arrest of three more suspects identified as Peter Moses, 25, Sunday Isaac, 23, and Sanusi Dan Asabe, 37.

Police authorities said the suspects had already provided statements detailing their alleged involvement in the operation. Detectives are still searching for other fleeing members of the group.

“Efforts are currently ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members of the criminal syndicate and recover additional exhibits connected with the crime,” the police added.

The Commissioner of Police in Ondo state, Felix Ohagwu, praised members of the anti-kidnapping squad for their handling of the case. He described the operation as professional and intelligence-based.

Ondo police renew anti-crime efforts

Ohagwu also commended the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, for supporting intelligence-led policing across the country.

According to the command, the police commissioner attributed the recent successes recorded in the state to the IGP’s “strategic leadership, proactive crime-fighting strategies and continuous encouragement to officers and men of the Force to remain resolute in tackling violent crimes and safeguarding the lives and property of citizens.”

The command urged residents to continue sharing useful information with security agencies to support efforts aimed at reducing crime in Ondo State.

Don’t surrender to bandits, IGP tells residents

Earlier in another story, Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has urged residents of Kwara state not to abandon their communities in the face of rising bandit attacks, assuring them that security forces will reclaim affected areas.

The police chief gave the assurance on Monday, March 9, during a visit to the state, where he met with security commanders, traditional leaders and other stakeholders to assess the security situation and ongoing operations against criminal groups

Source: Legit.ng