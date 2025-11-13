Former military generals condemned Minister Nyesom Wike for his public confrontation with a naval officer during a land dispute in Abuja

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, confirmed that the government had launched an investigation into the incident

Retired officers and legal experts differed sharply on whether Wike’s actions were lawful or a breach of civil-military respect

Former senior military officers have condemned the confrontation between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and a naval officer, A. Yerima, during a dispute over a piece of land in Abuja.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, has stirred outrage within military circles, prompting the Federal Government to open an investigation into the matter.

Soldiers reportedly clash with FCT Minister Nyesome Wike over land tied to ex-Naval Chief Awwal Gambo.

Source: Twitter

Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, confirmed that the ministry was probing the altercation.

Speaking during a briefing at the National Defence College, Abuja, on preparations for the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, he praised the naval officer’s composure during the face-off and assured that the Armed Forces would defend personnel performing lawful duties.

Generals condemn minister’s public conduct

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd.), described Wike’s behaviour as disrespectful and a threat to national security. He said the minister’s action “transcends mere misconduct” and “undermines the chain of command.”

Buratai urged Wike to apologise to President Bola Tinubu, the Armed Forces, and the officer involved.

Retired Brigadier General Peter Aro stated that the clash reflected poor adherence to democratic order, Punch reported.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, clashes with a naval officer during a field inspection in Abuja.

Source: Facebook

He said the naval officer acted under lawful instructions from a superior and that Wike should have channelled his grievances through appropriate authorities instead of a public confrontation.

“A minister has the right to question land ownership, but not by humiliating a uniformed officer on duty,” he said.

Defence ministry launches formal investigation

Retired Brigadier General Bashir Adewinbi also condemned the encounter, calling it “unacceptable conduct from a government minister.” He said any confrontation with a military officer was tantamount to disrespecting the Commander-in-Chief.

However, Wike’s aide, Lere Olayinka, defended his principal, explaining that the disputed land in Mabushi was originally designated for recreation and later sold illegally to private buyers, including the former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Zubairu Gambo (retd.).

He insisted Wike’s intervention exposed a fraudulent transaction, not a power tussle.

Constitutional lawyer Prof. Sebastine Hon supported Wike’s legal authority, saying the minister represents the President in land matters within the Federal Capital Territory.

He argued that Yerima acted outside the law by obstructing a public officer. But another Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Simon Lough, faulted both men, stating that Wike should have handled the issue through formal correspondence.

Human rights lawyer Pelumi Olajengbesi maintained that the minister’s actions were reckless, noting that civilian ministers lack the authority to issue orders to military personnel.

He warned that such confrontations, if unchecked, could inflame tensions between politicians and the Armed Forces.

The Defence Ministry said findings from its investigation would determine the next steps, as concerns mount over the balance between civil authority and military professionalism in Nigeria’s democratic system.

