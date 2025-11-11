A land dispute in Abuja has sparked a clash between FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and soldiers allegedly linked to a former naval chief

The property in question is reportedly connected to Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, Nigeria’s 21st Chief of Naval Staff

Gambo’s distinguished military career and academic achievements have come under renewed public attention following the November 11, 2025 incident

On November 11, 2025, a tense confrontation unfolded in Abuja as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, visited Plot 1946 in the Gaduwa District.

The minister reportedly stormed the location following claims that soldiers had taken control of the disputed land, which is allegedly linked to former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo (retd).

Things to Know About the Former Chief of Naval Staff Linked to Soldiers' Clash with Wike

The incident led to a direct clash between Wike and the military personnel on site.

Who Is Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo?

Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo served as the 21st Chief of the Naval Staff of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He was appointed to the role in January 2021, bringing with him decades of experience in military leadership and strategic defence operations.

Born on April 22, 1966, in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano State, Gambo began his education at Gwagwarwa Special Primary School in Kano. He later attended Rumfa College, where he earned his West African School Certificate in 1984.

Naval career and leadership roles

Gambo enlisted in the Nigerian Defence Academy on September 24, 1984, as part of the 36 Regular Course. He was commissioned as a Sub-Lieutenant on October 24, 1989.

His career in the Nigerian Navy spanned several high-profile roles:

• From 2018 to January 2021, he served as Director of Procurement at the Defence Space Administration.

• Between 2017 and 2018, he was Chief Staff Officer at the Headquarters Naval Training Command in Lagos.

• In 2017, he held dual roles as Security Coordinator for the Presidential Relief Committee on North Eastern Nigeria and Director of Research and Rescue at Defence Headquarters, Abuja.

• From 2015 to 2017, he was Director of Simulation at the Naval Doctrine and Assessment Centre in Bonny Camp, Lagos.

Academic and professional achievements

Vice Admiral Gambo holds a Master of Science Degree in Transport Management (Logistics Option) from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomosho, earned in 2009. He also completed a Post Graduate Diploma in the same field in 2008.

His military education includes:

• Senior Staff Course at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji (2003/2004)

• Officer Long Course in Under Water Warfare at NNS QUORRA (2000)

• Junior Staff Course at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji (1999)

• Young Officers Intelligence Course (1995)

Gambo is a Fellow of the National Defence College in South Africa and the Nigerian Institute of Management. In 2021, he was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Science by IRSBACCOM.

Legacy and public attention

The recent clash involving soldiers and Minister Wike has brought renewed public attention to Vice Admiral Gambo’s name.

While the details surrounding the land dispute remain under scrutiny, Gambo’s long-standing service record and leadership in Nigeria’s naval operations continue to define his legacy.

What led to clash between Wike and soldiers

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video showing a heated exchange between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and a soldier on November 11, 2025, has sparked public interest, with new details now shedding light on what triggered the confrontation.

According to Lere Olayinka, senior special assistant to Minister Wike, the clash stemmed from an ongoing dispute over a piece of land in Abuja.

