Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has faulted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s silence over the recent confrontation between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and a Naval officer in Abuja.

He said the incident exposed a troubling culture of impunity and moral decline in the current administration.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, clashes with a naval officer during a field inspection in Abuja.

Frank described the encounter, where Wike was filmed publicly dressing down a uniformed officer during an enforcement exercise, as a disgraceful reflection of Nigeria’s governance decay and a dangerous precedent for democracy.

He said the altercation showed “how those in power now exercise authority without restraint and value political loyalty over accountability.”

Frank calls out leadership arrogance and impunity

The activist said Wike’s behaviour since assuming office has been marked by high-handedness and disregard for due process.

According to him, the minister has “carried on as though the FCT were his personal estate,” with a governance style that disrespects court orders and silences opposing voices.

President Bola Tinubu has been condemned for remaining silent over the Wike-officer saga.Photo: FB/ABAT, NyesomWIke

Frank, who also serves as the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East, warned that Tinubu’s silence sends a dangerous signal that some members of his cabinet are untouchable.

“President Tinubu’s refusal to caution or reprimand Wike has emboldened impunity and reinforced the belief that loyalty to the President outweighs loyalty to the nation,” he said.

Frank commends naval officer’s conduct

Frank praised the Naval officer for his restraint and professionalism, saying his composure represented the highest ideals of patriotism and discipline. He said the officer’s conduct “should earn him commendation, perhaps even national honours.”

He lamented that the minister’s outburst, coupled with the President’s silence, had embarrassed Nigeria before the international community.

“This kind of leadership failure gives weight to Donald Trump’s infamous description of Nigeria as a disgraced country,” he said.

Frank urged Tinubu to act swiftly by publicly reprimanding Wike and reaffirming his government’s commitment to humility and respect for institutions.

“Authority must come with humility; enforcement must come with respect. Leadership is not intimidation,” he stated.

“Nigeria stands at a moral crossroads between arrogance and accountability. The President’s silence cannot endure.”

