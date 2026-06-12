Omoyele Sowore reportedly collapsed after being affected by tear gas deployed during a Democracy Day protest in Abuja

Supporters and fellow activists rushed the former presidential candidate from the protest venue and took him for medical attention

The incident sparked renewed concerns among civil society groups over the use of tear gas to disperse public demonstrations

Human rights activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore was taken to hospital on Friday after reportedly collapsing during a Democracy Day protest in Abuja.

The demonstration, held at Unity Fountain in the Federal Capital Territory, drew activists and civil society groups protesting against insecurity, rising economic hardship and what organisers described as poor governance.

Omoyele Sowore reportedly taken to hospital after collapsing during a Democracy Day protest in Abuja. Photo: OmoyeleSowore

Source: Facebook

What happened during the Abuja protest?

Witnesses said police officers moved in to disperse the crowd after protesters gathered at the venue. Tear gas canisters were reportedly fired, causing panic as demonstrators ran for safety.

According to accounts from the scene, Sowore was affected by the tear gas and later lost consciousness during the chaos. Supporters and fellow activists quickly rushed to assist him and moved him away from the protest ground.

Sources close to the activist said he regained consciousness while being transported in a vehicle and was later admitted to an undisclosed hospital for further examination and treatment.

Why are civil groups concerned now?

The incident has intensified concerns among rights advocates over the handling of peaceful protests and the use of tear gas by security agencies in crowd control operations.

As of Friday afternoon, police authorities had not issued an official statement on the incident or confirmed whether officers deployed tear gas during the protest.

Source: Legit.ng