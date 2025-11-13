Tinubu's Minister Speaks Out on Colleague Wike’s Clash With Military Officer, "Unfortunate"
- Nigeria’s minister of state for defence, Bello Matawalle, has cautioned public officials against disrespecting uniformed personnel
- Matawalle’s comment followed a recent confrontation between Nyesom Wike, minister of the FCT, and Lieutenant Ahmad Yerima
- The incident has since sparked widespread reactions on social media platforms, with many Nigerians taking sides
FCT, Abuja - Bello Matawalle, minister of state for defence, has described the confrontation between Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and a naval officer, Lieutenant Ahmad Yerima, as avoidable and unnecessary.
Legit.ng reported on Tuesday, November 11, that an altercation occurred between Wike and Lt. Yerima over the development of a plot of land in Abuja, allegedly belonging to former chief of naval staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo.
The incident has sparked strong reactions on social media.
Matawalle faults Wike's conduct
Matawalle, who was reacting to the face-off, explained that the incident should have been resolved through appropriate channels rather than a public exchange.
Speaking in an interview with DCL Hausa, Matawalle said:
“What happened between Minister Wike and the officer is unfortunate. When he got there, the officer explained that he was simply obeying orders given to him. Wike should not have exchanged words with the officer; he ought to have addressed his concerns through the officer’s superiors.”
Speaking further, Matawalle disclosed that while the ministry of defence has yet to receive a formal complaint from Wike over the incident, he personally reached out to the FCT minister after the video went viral.
Meanwhile, amid the controversy, Wike confirmed that he has already engaged the chief of defence staff and the chief of naval staff, both of whom have assured him that they would intervene to resolve the matter.
Wike vs military officer: New full video shows how brawl started and altercation that ensued in Abuja
Legit.ng reports that Wike, known for his combative approach to governance, has repeatedly vowed to restore order in Abuja’s urban planning, insisting that government lands and public spaces must be protected from “powerful interests and lawless developers.” However, the minister has also faced criticism over allegations of allotting premium lands to close associates and family members, claims he has consistently denied.
Obi reacts to Wike's brawl with officer
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, described the altercation between Wike and Lt. Yerima as a "national embarrassment".
Obi stated that the confrontation, which has since gone viral, was “yet another unfortunate reflection of the growing institutional disorder in our country.”
The former Anambra state governor questioned the growing trend of using military personnel for civil operations and the frequent intrusion of political officeholders into matters that should be handled by defined protocols.
