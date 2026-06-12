A young lady who attended the University of Port Harcourt for her undergraduate studies celebrated as she finally graduated

The fresh graduate mentioned her CGPA as she graduated as the best student in her class and faculty

Her post triggered reactions, and many took to the comments section to celebrate the lady on her achievements

A Nigerian lady, Ezeala Chioma Constance, narrated her academic journey as she bagged a degree from the University of Ibadan.

She graduated from the Department of Biochemistry and Chemistry Technology with a first-class degree.

University of Port Harcourt First-class Graduate Emerges Best in Faculty, Shares CGPA and Experience

Source: TikTok

UNIPORT science graduate shares CGPA

Identified as @chi_explora on TikTok, the lady shared that she graduated with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.81/5.0.

The intelligent lady also graduated as the best in her department and in her faculty: School of Science Laboratory Technology.

Her TikTok post read:

"My heart is filled with gratitude because this achievement is a testimony of God’s faithfulness. The Constance you see today is a product of God’s grace and the refining process of service.

"Throughout my years on campus, especially while serving in New Covenant Family, Dominion City Port Harcourt, God molded, refined, and transformed me into the person I am today. Every lesson, challenge, and victory was part of His perfect plan, and I return all the glory and honor to Him.

"To my parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ezeala, thank you for your sacrifices, prayers, encouragement, and for sponsoring my education. I can never adequately repay all you have done for me, but I am forever grateful.

"To my amazing siblings Obinna, Mrs Ifeoma, Chima, and Emeka, thank you for your love, support, and belief in me every step of the way.

"Leaving Edo State for Port Harcourt was a huge step. I arrived knowing my brother and some family members, but God, in His infinite mercy, surrounded me with wonderful friends and helpers who made the journey easier and more meaningful. To every friend who supported, encouraged, and stood by me through the years, thank you."

See her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail UNIPORT's graduate's success story

only _1_buzor said:

congrats senior colleague i tap grace

Scented Mart.ng said:

So proud of you roomie

Gifty Black said:

Congrats Senior Colleague

Isreal Sarah said:

Woooooshhhhh🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 congratulations babbby

Sayo🌸 said:

Congratulations constance

B.Basil makeover said:

God is goood

ALEXANDRA de GREAT said:

Congratulations 🎉🎊 dear

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng