Nyesom Wike's colleague, Bello Matawalle, has confirmed that the ministry of defence has launched a formal investigation into an alleged land dispute between the FCT minister and a naval officer, Lieutenant Ahmad Yerima

The officer, according to reports, acted under the instruction of former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Zubairu Gambo (retd.), a development that has sparked a public debate on civil–military relations within the FCT

Matawalle described the confrontation that occurred on Tuesday, November 11, as an unnecessary altercation that indirectly disrespected President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

FCT, Abuja - Bello Matawalle, minister of state for defence, has said Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), lacked patience, which caused his fiery clash with Lieutenant Ahmad Yerima on Tuesday, November 13.

Speaking in an interview with DCL Hausa, monitored by Legit.ng, Matawalle said before storming the contested land, he learnt Wike telephoned General Olufemi Oluyede, the chief of defence staff (CDS), who advised him against going to the site.

Matawalle not impressed with Wike

The Punch quoted Matawalle as saying:

"The minister should understand that every officer has superiors. I gathered that he called the Chief of Defence Staff, who advised him to wait for an investigation. However, he did not wait and instead went straight to the site. As a leader, he ought to have exercised patience and waited for the outcome of the investigation."

The former Zamfara governor disclosed that Wike ignored the advice and proceeded to confront the officers on-site.

Furthermore, Matawalle confirmed that the chief of naval staff, Emmanuel Ogalla, has since visited the disputed site to begin a formal investigation into the ownership of the land.

Legit.ng recalls that on Tuesday, November 11, military officers acting on the instructions of former chief of naval staff Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo resisted efforts by Wike to halt alleged illegal development of a property on Plot 1946 in Gaduwa District l, Abuja.

The incident occurred when the officers stationed at the site stopped the FCT Administration officials sent to demolish the alleged unapproved development on Tuesday. Vice Admiral Gambo is laying claim to the land.

Despite Wike's relentless efforts, the FCT minister could not access the site.

