President Bola Tinubu's Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, has reacted to the fallout between his FCT counterpart, Nyesom Wike, and a naval officer, A. M. Yerima

Wike and the naval officer, identified as A. M. Yerima, had a confrontation over a piece of land being claimed by the former Chief of Naval Staff

The incident has generated condemnation from some well-meaning Nigerians, including the former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai

Mohammed Badaru, the Minister of Defence under the administration of President Bola Tinubu, has said that his ministry is looking into the public outburst between Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and a naval officer, A. M. Yerima, over a land issue in Abuja.

While speaking at a press conference organised for the commencement of activities for the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, November 12, Badaru noted that the Armed Forces would not abandon any officer who carries out any lawful duties.

His statement reads in part:

“Well, at the ministry, and indeed the Armed Forces, we will always protect our officers on lawful duty."

Wike: Defence minister gives major assurance

The Punch reported that he further explained that the defence authorities are looking at the matter and assured that high protection is guaranteed for any officer on lawful duty. He stressed that the naval officer will be protected as well as his job as long as he has done the right thing.

On Tuesday, November 11, videos surfaced online showing Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), in a heated argument with military personnel at a site in Abuja, the Nigerian capital city.

The minister, accompanied by his team, including the director of Development Control, Town Planner Mukhtar Galadima, visited the site where an alleged unauthorised development was ongoing.

Why Wike's outburst over Abuja land

The property, located on Plot 1946, became the subject of a confrontation after Wike questioned the legality of its development by the land's 'owner', Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo. Gambo is a former chief of naval staff of Nigeria. Wike insisted Gambo had neither approval nor valid documentation from the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

During the row, Wike dared Vice Admiral Gambo's (retd.) loyalist, Lt. Yerima, to shoot. Addressing journalists immediately after the tense standoff, Wike condemned the retired officer’s actions, describing them as acts of lawlessness on the part of the Nigerian military.

The minister questioned the use of military personnel to protect what he described as a clear case of illegal development and land grabbing and vowed that he would not allow such to continue.

Abuja land saga: Buratai tackles Wike

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tukur Buratai, a former chief of army staff, has raised concerns about FCT Minister Nyesom Wike's action against a military officer in uniform.

The former army boss, in his reaction, described the minister's outburst against the young officer as a disrespect to the authority.

Buratai explained that Wike's action cannot be dismissed as a political theatre and rolled out the security implications and what the minister needed to do as remedies.

