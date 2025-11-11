Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), has condemned the alleged illegal takeover of a disputed land in Abuja by military personnel, allegedly acting on the orders of a former Chief of Naval Staff.

According to a statement on Tuesday, November 11, by Lere Olayinka, Wike's spokesperson, obtained by Legit.ng, the FCT minister described the act as lawless and unacceptable.

Wike, who visited the site on Tuesday, November 11, after reportedly receiving reports that soldiers had driven away Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) officials enforcing development control directives, stated that no individual, regardless of their former position, would be allowed to intimidate government authorities or obstruct the enforcement of the law.

The minister said:

“You are aware that the land departments and the Development Control have the mandate to monitor illegal development and land grabbing.

“When this was brought to my attention, I instructed them to ensure that nothing takes place there, as there were no legal documents, no regional approval, no valid acquisition.”

Wike defends enforcements in Abuja

According to Wike, while officials of the Department of Development Control were on site to implement his directive, they were chased away by armed soldiers allegedly acting under the instruction of a retired senior officer.

Wike said:

“I was informed that the soldiers of the military had to chase them away, and I thought they were acting illegally. “Today, while I was in the office, I was called again that the military had taken over the place. I had to come myself to see things. It’s really unfortunate.”

He expressed shock that a person who once held a top military position could resort to such intimidation rather than follow due process.

The minister said:

“I don’t understand how somebody who attained that position cannot approach my office to say, ‘Look, this is what is going on.’ But simply because he’s a military man, he thinks he can use that to intimidate Nigerians. I am not one of those that will succumb to blackmail or intimidation."

Wike also alleged that when the FCTA officials demanded documents to justify the occupation, none were produced.

He said:

“The Director of Development Control said, ‘Bring the documents’ they don’t have them. ‘Bring approval for building’ they don’t have it. How can we continue to allow lawlessness to prevail? What about those who don’t have the military behind them? What about ordinary Nigerians?”

The minister maintained that the FCTA would not tolerate the misuse of military power to obstruct legitimate urban regulation, stressing that the rule of law must apply to all.

Wike said:

“I have spoken to the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Naval Staff. They assured me that the matter will be resolved. We’re not here to have a shootout with anybody or cause chaos. But I will not allow this to happen. The same way we enforce our laws in other areas is the same way it will be done here. Nobody whether a former Chief of Naval Staff or anyone else will be allowed to carry out illegal development on government land.”

Wike reaffirmed his commitment to restoring order and accountability in Abuja’s land administration, warning that the FCTA would continue to reclaim encroached areas, regardless of the power or influence of those involved.

