FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Navy has remained silent following a clash between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and some officers over an alleged land-grabbing.

Legit.ng reported that Wike was blocked and prevented from accessing a land in the Gaduwa District of Abuja by some soldiers on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

As reported by The Punch, the Navy spokesman, A. Adams-Aliyu, refused to comment on the incident, which video has gone viral.

When contacted on Tuesday, Adams-Aliyu simply said:

“No reply for now.”

Wike visited the site and alleged that the military had taken over the land illegally.

“Because you are an officer? Nobody does that. The man took land because he was the Chief of Naval Staff?”

The Navy officer insisted that the land was acquired and everything was done legally.

“I am an officer with integrity. Everything was acquired legally.”

Defence HQ posts cryptic message after Wike's clash

Recall that the Nigerian Defence Headquarters dropped a cryptic message via its X handle on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

The Defence Headquarters said it is a thing of honour and privilege to serve in the Nigerian military.

The social media post comes after the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike clashed with some soldiers over a land dispute in Abuja.

