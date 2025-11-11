Joe Ibokwe demanded the sack of Lt Yarima for confronting Minister Nyesom Wike during a tense encounter in Abuja

Viral video showed Wike exchanging heated words with soldiers who blocked him from accessing FCT land in Gaduwa

Wike vowed not to be intimidated by armed personnel insisting no one is above civil authority

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Ibokwe, has called for the immediate dismissal of the Nigerian Army officer who confronted the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, during a heated altercation in Abuja.

Ibokwe condemns officer’s conduct

Joe Igbokwe Calls for Sack of Military Officer Who Stood Up Against Wike

In a post shared on social media, Ibokwe criticised the conduct of the officer identified as Lieutenant Yarima, describing his actions as “disrespectful” to constituted authority.

“This is the young man, Lt. Yarima, that challenged FCT 001, His Excellency Nyesom Wike.

"The young officer has no respect for constituted authority. This is unacceptable. His uniform should be removed ASAP,” Ibokwe wrote.

Ibokwe’s statement followed a viral video showing the tense exchange between Wike and the soldiers who reportedly blocked the minister from accessing a piece of land in Gaduwa, Abuja.

Tense confrontation in Gaduwa

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, November 11, sparked widespread debate after footage showed Wike angrily confronting armed soldiers who denied him entry.

“You are a fool,” Wike was heard shouting at one of the officers.

The soldier, later identified as Lt. Yarima, replied calmly:

“I am not a fool but an officer.”

Efforts by Wike’s security team to persuade the soldiers failed, as the military personnel insisted they were acting on “orders from above.”

Wike says he won’t be intimidated

Visibly angered, the minister accused the soldiers of undermining civil authority and warned against attempts to intimidate government officials.

“You cannot be higher than any government. You cannot carry a gun to intimidate anybody. I am not one of those that they can intimidate,” Wike declared.

He further stated,

“I don’t understand how somebody who attained that position cannot approach my office to resolve issues. Simply because he is a military man, he thinks he can use that to intimidate Nigerians.”

Ibokwe, however, maintained that the soldier’s behaviour represented “gross insubordination” that should not be tolerated.

