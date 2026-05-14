Ram sellers in Ilorin have considered credit sales as Eid-el-Kabir approaches amid weak market patronage

Livestock traders have reported prices reaching up to N800,000 as transport and feeding costs have surged

Buyers have been observed visiting markets mainly to check prices, while purchases have remained largely limited

Barely two weeks to the 2026 Eid-el-Kabir celebration, ram sellers in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, have lamented poor patronage and rising business costs, with some traders disclosing plans to sell rams on loan credit if sales do not improve before Sallah.

Ram sellers in Ilorin struggle as Eid-el-Kabir prices rise to N800k and buyers stay away from markets. Photo: Atanda Omobolaji

Source: Original

Legit.ng visited major ram markets across Ilorin on Wednesday, May 13 and observed hundreds of unsold rams, cows and camels at different selling points despite the approaching Islamic festival.

The correspondent visited no fewer than five livestock centres, including three at Mandate Market and two around Adeta Roundabout, where traders blamed the current fuel hike, high transportation costs, and declining purchasing power for the low turnout of buyers.

The sellers explained that many of the animals were transported from distant northern states and neighbouring countries, including Kano, Maiduguri, Sokoto, and the Niger Republic.

Some of the traders told Legit.ng that ram prices had increased sharply this year, with larger rams now selling between N500,000 and N800,000, depending on size and breed.

A popular ram seller at Mandate Market, Musa, said transportation costs had doubled due to rising fuel prices, forcing traders to adjust prices.

“The situation is not easy at all this year. Transportation alone is very expensive due to fuel costs. Rams we used to sell for N120,000 or N150,000 are now going for N180,000 and above. The bigger ones are as high as N800,000,” Musa said.

Another livestock dealer explained that the rising cost of feeding animals had also affected the business.

“We spend heavily on feeding now. Everything has increased, transport, feeding and labour. Buyers are complaining about the prices, but we too are struggling to survive,” he told Legit.ng.

The traders said many residents now visit the markets only to check prices without making purchases.

Credit sales loom as buyers cannot afford

A seller around Adeta Roundabout who identified himself as Yusuf said the low sales were becoming worrisome because thousands of animals were still waiting for buyers.

Ilorin ram markets record low patronage as sellers lament rising costs and poor sales before Sallah. Photo: Olukayode Jaiyeola

Source: Getty Images

“Most of these animals you are seeing, I imported them from Illela in Sokoto. I am an indigene of Ilorin; I am not Hausa. So this is my yearly business; I always have suppliers from Sokoto and Katsina, who always send me these animals to sell."

"Last year was not easy either, but this year is difficult. The first challenge was how to transport these animals to Ilorin. We faced the challenges of rising transportation costs and insecurity, too."

“People are coming to ask for prices every day, but many cannot afford to buy. We can clearly see that there is no money in circulation,” he said.

Yusuf disclosed that some sellers were already considering allowing customers to take rams on loan credit if the situation persisted till the final days before Eid-el-Kabir.

“If things continue like this till a few days to Sallah, some of us may start giving people rams on credit. It is better than taking them back to Kano or Niger Republic after the festival,” Yusuf added.

Oyo bans roadside ram sales during Eid

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Oyo state government has warned residents against selling cows and rams on major roads ahead of the Eid al-Adha celebration.

Officials reiterated during a stakeholders’ summit in Ibadan that the 2019 Anti-Open Grazing Law is not targeted at any ethnic group but aimed at promoting order, safety, and peaceful coexistence across all 33 local government areas.

Source: Legit.ng