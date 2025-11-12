The Nigerian Defence Headquarters has dropped a cryptic message via its X handle on Tuesday, November 11, 2025

The Defence Headquarters said it is a thing of honour and privilege to serve in the Nigerian military

The social media post comes after the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, clashed with some soldiers over a land dispute in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Defence Headquarters has dropped a cryptic message after the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, clashed with some soldiers over a land dispute.

Legit.ng reported that Wike was blocked and prevented from accessing a land by some soldiers on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

In a post via its X handle, @DHQNigeria, the Defence HQ Nigeria, wrote:

“It is an honour to serve in the Nigerian military. Unshaken, Unbent, Unbroken.”

Nigerians react

@afilmhead

A bully has no honor.

@Kwara_Yakoyo

This sounds like endorsement of illegal activity of the naval officer who obstructed civilian from carrying out their lawful duty. We have serious problem in this country.

@fathiyinde4035

Is this a thumb up to officer Yerima? Are you encouraging what happened today? Is military not under civilian rule in a democracy? Well God Bless Federal Republic of Nigeria.

@Onyebuchi111700

Humbly and respectfully your duties aren't land issues that's civil matter. That theatrics today is almost as synonymous as how police men are being used by private citizens to achieve their aim Protect our borders and ensure that lives and properties aren't destroyed Namaste.

@chingician

Yerima was very professional. He doesn’t take orders from Wike. You can contest the illegality of his actions with the one who gave the order. Simple! I respect the guy abeg. The military don’t worship politicians like the other ones.

@iOccupyNigeria

@OlayinkaLere kindly copy your boss @GovWike — the Nigerian Armed Forces don send message loud and clear: “Unshaken. Unbent. Unbroken.” Make am understand say this one no be political back-and-forth — na institutional authority. The uniform no dey reply noise. If him fit, make him go ahead — start making noise about this one. Let’s see how far mouth fit carry am when institutional discipline don enter the chat. God bless the Nigerian Armed Forces. God bless Nigeria.

@SoEdunOkanESita

Nigerian ruling class sud be worried that Nigerians are celebrating d actions & inactions of the military. This show of love for d military sud force politicians to have a rethink. The suffering, killings, hunger, pains & suppression Nigerians are facing in Nigeria are unbearable.

@ZubbyReX

FCT Minister by Law has full jurisdiction over Land Use in FCT. Wike has superior Authority in this matter, the law say so. The officer showed disregard for Nigeria constitution by obstructing FG and Nigeria Law. What happened today was a disgrace to military. Indiscipline.

