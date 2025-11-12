The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike’s media aide, Lere Olayinka, has reacted to the confrontation between his principal and Naval officer, A.M. Yerima

Legit.ng reported that Yerima and other officers blocked and prevented Wike and the FCT officials from accessing a land

Olayinka shared details of the land that caused the clash between Wike and the naval officer on Tuesday, November 11, 2025

FCT, Abuja - The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike’s media aide, Lere Olayinka, said the land the Navy Officer A.M. Yerima was guiding was allocated to Santos Estate Limited in 2007, for park and recreation.

Olayinka said the former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Gambo, was scammed by the estate company.

Wike's aide said the company sought to get approval to change the land use purpose to residential, but his request was turned down.

“The land in question was allocated to Santos Estate Limited in 2007, for park and recreation.

“In 2022, the company wrote to the then FCT minister, seeking approval to change the land use purpose to residential.”

He stated this via his X handle @OlayinkaLere on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

The minister’s aide said the company went ahead to partition the land and sell it to people, including the former Chief of Naval Staff.

“The then FCT Minister declined the request to change the land use purpose from park and recreation to residential.

“Meanwhile, Santos Estate Limited already sold the land to unsuspecting people, including the former CNS, who is building duplexes on his own.”

Olayinka said Gambo should be concerned with the person who scammed him.

“Like I said earlier, shouldn't the former Chief of Naval Staff be more concerned with the person who scammed him rather than using military might to hold on to a property on which he was duped?”

Nigerians react as Wike clashes with Naval officer

@D_Noble_Prinz

@OlayinkaLere Legally, Santos Estate acted in bad faith by selling land without approved change of use. Buyers, including the former CNS, are victims. The proper remedy is a civil suit, not using military force. Rule of law must prevail.

@Uncle_Dips

Knowing beforehand that the former CNS was using military men to hold the land, why did the minister proceed to visit the land and tussle with ‘errand boys’ instead of using more civilized means to call the boss who sent them to order?

@sadiqgunners

How many of the parks and recreation has your oga converted? How many green areas have you guys also converted into residential. We all taking notes. Few years from now your boss won’t be on that seat and we will bring out all the destruction he has done to FCT.

@friskyblaq_

Wike is aware the military men were only acting based on order from above, so why didn't him use more civilized means to call their oga who gave the military men order instead of insulting the military men on uniform?

@ajokpa

Could he have done the same when @elrufai was Minister of FCT?

