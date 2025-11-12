Minister Wike’s viral altercation with military officer Yerima has continued to spur online conversations

Recall that a video went viral showing how soldiers blocked Minister Wike from accessing a piece of land in Gaduwa, Abuja

Isaac Fayose came forward to question the FCT minister over his authority in that situation, laughing hard at him

Popular internet personality Isaac Fayose has openly confronted Minister Wike over his viral saga with military officers.

Legit.ng earlier reported that a dramatic clash between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and military officer Yerima, during an enforcement exercise in Abuja on Tuesday, made waves online.

In a widely circulated video footage, the Minister is shown in a violent altercation with some soldiers for access to a property on the territory.

Wike and Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) officials clashed after attempting to get access to a disputed tract of land purportedly linked to former Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo (rtd).

Wike is shown in a heated confrontation with uniformed troops guarding the site, asserting that the developers did not have a valid title or building approval. When one of the soldiers refused his orders, the minister, visibly enraged, lashed out.

Reacting to the incident, the brother of former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose questioned Wike’s power in the situation.

In his remarks, Fayose repeatedly urged the minister to assert his authority over the land.

He humorously referred to the situation as an embarrassment and a display of oppression, urging Wike not to be intimidated.

“The land is your land, Wike. Oppressors jam oppressors. Don’t let those soldiers chance you,” Fayose said in the viral clip.

Watch the video below:

Wike, military officer Yerima trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

olayimartha said:

"Na once Wike comot phone from pocket to call him babe Tinubu!😒."

michael._u said:

"Lol. And with all those him threats, nothing he go fit do that soldier. Welcome to Abuja Mr Wike.😄."

kennedyexcel said:

"The soldier man said you’re my junior am talking and police is talking that one alone sweet me."

chukwuebukammadu said:

"You like the soldier 🪖 hits the like button."

veevogee said:

"If you’re proud of that officer>>> He made us happy 😂😂😂."

onyewenkeya said:

"I am an officer, I'm not a fool". Composure = 100% Steeze = 100%

officialpascalamanfo said:

"Wike has orders! The officer has orders! Who is to blame? Well if order no pass order EFCC for don arrest Tom wey wear Polo!"

djjace_ said:

"Best video online today, I mean that one with that brave soldier ❤️🙌."

dayoogedengbe sai:

"Make I no lie, the video just dey give me joy since. God bless and keep that coordinated, composed, disciplined and very professional officer🙏🫡👍👏😁."

confidence_okoli said:

"You cannot shut me up sir, I am not a fool 😂😂😂 everywhere first blurr for wike."

bossbae_kamsy said:

"I need that soldier's number, I want to ask him something very important 😊."

theoluwaseun_wisdom said:

"Egbon this thing weh you dey do go Pain Our Minister ohhhhh…."

gbaralesuzor01 said:

"A wise man would have avoided that disgrace and confrontation with an Officer but not that man. “You can take a man out of a motor park but can not take a motor park out of a man.”

connectcheddarz said:

"This your laugh they make me laugh oh Is like na Geh Geh university you learn this laugh."

