Phone Conversation Between Chief of Defence Staff and Soldier Who Clashed with Wike Emerges
- A phone conversation between the Chief of Defence Staff and a soldier linked to Vice Admiral orders has surfaced
- The soldier said police officers had threatened workers at a construction site, warning of arrests if they did not leave
- His remarks revealed growing tension between military personnel and police during the confrontation with Nyesom Wike
A phone conversation between the Chief of Defence Staff and Lt Yerima who reportedly had a faceoff with Nyesom Wike has emerged.
The soldier, who identified himself as an officer to the Vice Admiral, explained the situation at a site where workers had been mobilised.
During the call, the soldier said:
“Morning sir, I am fine thank you sir. I am an officer to the Vice Admiral. I am here on an order. We mobilized a few people to the site to work and the engineer kept telling us that the policemen are coming to embarrass them and harass them. The policemen are threatening them that if they don’t leave, they will strike them and arrest them. They brought it to our attention and as an officer to the vice admiral, I was called to attend to it. Sir, we are not doing anything illegal. We are here with the orders of vice admiral.”
Defence orders cited in soldier’s account
The soldier insisted that his presence at the site was not unlawful, stressing that he was acting strictly under the orders of the Vice Admiral. He explained that the engineer had raised concerns about police threats, which prompted his intervention.
Emerging tensions between police and military
The conversation highlighted tensions between police officers and military personnel at the location. According to the soldier, policemen had allegedly threatened to arrest workers and disrupt activities. His remarks suggested that the military was determined to protect the workers and ensure that the orders of the Vice Admiral were carried out.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is a journalist with more than five years of experience. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Ekiti State University (2018). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022), and Staff Writer at The Movee (2018). He is a 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. Email: basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.