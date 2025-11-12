Peter Obi said the clash between Nyesom Wike, minister of the FCT, and a naval officer is an “unfortunate reflection of the growing institutional disorder” in Nigeria

On Tuesday, November 11, a video surfaced online showing the former Rivers states governor in a heated argument with a military official at a site in Abuja

In the footage, Wike is seen stepping in to defuse the situation, separating his security detail from the soldiers as tensions escalated

FCT, Abuja - Peter Gregory Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, has described the altercation between the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and Lieutenant A.M. Yerima as a "national embarrassment".

Legit.ng reports that on Tuesday, November 11, videos surfaced online showing Wike in a heated argument with military personnel at a site in Abuja, the Nigerian capital city.

'Wike, officer's clash national embarrassment'

Reacting in a statement posted on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account on Wednesday, November 12, Obi stated that the confrontation, which has since gone viral, was “yet another unfortunate reflection of the growing institutional disorder in our country.”

The 64-year-old wrote:

"The recent needless altercation between the FCT Minister, HE, Barr. Nyesom Wike and a Naval officer are yet another unfortunate reflection of the growing institutional disorder in our country. What should ordinarily be a routine civic encounter has, once again, become a national embarrassment— a typical example coming out of a 'disgraced country'."

The opposition leader continued:

"Should the military be used for purely civil operations? If proper protocols were in place, should a Minister's intervention in such a matter be in such an indecorous manner? Shouldn’t there be clear boundaries between administrative authority and the duties of security agencies?"

He added:

"We must learn from this episode. It is time to rebuild a nation where institutions are stronger than individuals; where public office is exercised with humility and restraint; where the dignity of our uniformed officers and the rights of every citizen are upheld."

Legit.ng reports that Wike, known for his combative approach to governance, has repeatedly vowed to restore order in Abuja’s urban planning, insisting that government lands and public spaces must be protected from “powerful interests and lawless developers.” However, the minister has also faced criticism over allegations of allotting premium lands to close associates and family members, claims he has consistently denied.

