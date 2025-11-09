Bishop Abioye explains what he did when his wife was diagnosed with HIV

The founder of Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly, Bishop David Abioye, said his wife was diagnosed with HIV during Covid-19

The former first vice chairman of the Living Faith Church Worldwide said he fought the sickness to standstill

In a trending video, Bishop Abioye explained what he said, did and the doctors could not find the HIV again during check up

FCT, Abuja - The founder of Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly, Bishop David Abioye, said he fought it when his wife was diagnosed with HIV during Covid-19.

Bishop Abioye said he fought the sickness with scriptural revelation.

The popular man of God said the doctors could not find the HIV after his wife went for check up.

He stated during a Sunday service at his Abuja based church.

In a video shared by Church Gist via its X handle @therealchurchg1, Abioye said:

“During Covid-19, they said my wife had HIV, I said no, not in this body. By the time they checked her, because I got a scriptural revelation. The prince of this world came to check me and they have found nothing. I said do the check up. They check up and couldn’t find anything there.

“Am I right Doctor B? He was there, healing is not for gentlemen. You don’t nurse sickness to go, you fight sickness to go.

“Some elements in the country are negotiating with bandits and the more they negotiate with them, the more established they become.

“You don’t negotiate sickness to go, you crush it to go. You stand on the top of it like David stood on the head of Goliath to cut it down.

“You don’t wonder why is this sickness here, otherwise you will become a wanderer”

