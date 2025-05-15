Bishop David Abioye finally established his own church few months after he retired from Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel

Abioye's Living World Conquerors Global Assembly shares some similarities with his former church founded by Bishop David Oyedepo

In this article, Legit.ng highlighted four similarities between Bishop Abioye's church and Bishop Oyedepo's Winners Chapel

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja—The Living World Conquerors Global Assembly, founded by Bishop David Olatunji Abioye, shares some similarities with Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo’s Living Faith Church (also known as Winners' Chapel), which he retired from in 2024.

Legit.ng recalls that Bishop Abioye announced the name of his church and commenced Sunday morning service on May 4, 2025.

Bishop David Abioye’s church and Bishop David Oyedepo’s Winners Chapel have four unique similarities. Photo credit: David Abioye/David Oyedepo

Source: Twitter

The announcement came six months after he retired as the vice president of Winners Chapel church in October 2024.

The unveiling of his new church ended several months of speculations about his next direction and sent his congregation into a frenzy.

In this article, Legit.ng highlighted similarities between the two churches.

Name of ministries

Bishop Abioye’s church shows that he still has a strong connection with his former church.

Both churches have Living in their names. While Oyedepo's church is Living Faith, Abioye decided to go with Living Word.

Both are connected because according to Romans 10:17, "Faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God". Which means faith is developed and strengthened through listening to the word of God.

Teachings

Faith - Both David Oyedepo and David Abioye emphasised faith, prosperity, and positive living in their teachings.

Their teachings also focus on spiritual growth, personal development, and empowerment through faith.

Ministry style

Dynamic Preaching:

Both leaders are known for their dynamic and motivational preaching styles. Their preachings and teachings are unique, soul-lifting, and can be described as motivational as well.

Pentecostal/Charismatic affiliations:

Both have roots in Pentecostal or Charismatic Christianity which emphasised spiritual experiences and gifts of the Holy Spirit.

Church culture

Worship and Prayer

Both churches prioritize vibrant worship, praise, prayer, and spiritual experiences.

The name and teachings of Bishop David Abioye' church and Bishop David Oyedepo's Winner Chapel are similar. Photo credit: David Abioye/David Oyedepo

Source: Facebook

Abioye makes new announcement after starting church

Recall that Bishop Abioye made a new announcement after starting Sunday morning service in his church.

Bishop Abioye launched two Sunday services on May 18, 2025, at the Los Angeles Mall in Kado, Abuja, the nation's capital.

According to Bishop Abioye, the first service will commence at 7:30am and the second one will be at 9:30am.

Nigerians react as Abioye unveils name of church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians took to social media to react to the name of Bishop David Olatunji Abioye's new church in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Abuja.

Bishop Abioye announced on Sunday, May 4, 2025, that the name of his ministry is Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly.

The announcement came six months after he retired as the vice president of Winners Chapel church in October 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng