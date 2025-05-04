Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the name of Bishop David Olatunji Abioye's new church

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President of Winners Chapel church, Bishop David Abioye, has announced the name of his new church as Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly.

Bishop Abioye made the announcement on Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Abuja.

Bishop David Abioye announces the name of his new church as Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly. Photo credit: Bishop David Abioye

Source: Facebook

"On this final note and to the glory of God, this assembly with the name Living World Conquerors Global Assembly is hereby inaugurated this day, Sunday, 4th May 2025, in the name of God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit, for the spiritual development, edification and triumph of the saints globally. And let someone join me to say a loud amen."

This development is coming months after retiring from Bishop David Oyedepo's Winners Chapel.

Nigerians react as Bishop Abioye announces church's name

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from Nigerians on social media as Bishop Abioye unveiled the name of his new church.

@OsuohaTony

Why’s he opening a church, must he own a church to serve God? Why not join an existing ministry or a missionary?

@ololajohn

Dis man's story has taught me that you have to be loyal only to God, your spouse, and yourself. This is what he should have done since forty-three years ago yet he stood loyal 2 another man who discarded him like a piece of paper. I pray God grants him grace 4 good health and a sound mind.

@SehindeOwoeye

What has happened to “God did not call me to open a church”?

@NwosuUg

So names still remain for church. Smh . The office must pay.

@yeltcoded

Must we break out from another🤦🏽‍♂️

Just dividing the body of Christ.

@blaze_din

It’s and will and has always been about the offering and tithes

@victorexto

Congratulations To Him and the Christian Faith 🙏🏾

@waslallah151518

May his market sell

@dansantus

Hallelujah. Glory be to His name.

Bishop Abioye announces morning Sunday services

Recall that Bishop Abioye announced that his ministry will commence its Sunday morning services.

According to Bishop Abioye, his ministry will start holding its Sunday morning service on Sunday, May 4, 2025.

Recall that Bishop Abioye started his weekly Sunday service by 5pm at the Los Angeles Mall in Kado, Abuja after he retired as a pastor in Winners Chapel in 2024.

Bishop Abioye sends message to Oyedepo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Abioye took his exit from service at Winners Chapel in October, 2024.

Legit.ng understands that the retirement is in line with the operational guidelines of the Liberation Commission, also known as the Mandate, which serves as the church’s constitution.

In a statement on his official X page, Bishop Abioye expressed gratitude to God for connecting him with Bishop David Oyedepo, who guided and directed him on his journey at Winners Chapel.

