A new twist has emerged in the ongoing marital and public dispute involving Senator Ned Nwoko and his estranged wife, Regina Daniels.

A man identified as Chuks Nwoko, alleged to be the senator’s brother, posted a now viral video calling him out.

In the video, Chuks accused the lawmaker of bringing embarrassment upon their family, insisting that the current situation engulfing him is “a harvest of everything he planted.”

Ned Nwoko’s alleged brother says the senator has “betrayed everyone who ever helped him. Photos: Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels.

Chuks revealed that he has tried to speak to Ned privately but has been unable to reach him.

According to him, speaking publicly became necessary because he could no longer watch silently.

He stated:

“You are bringing so much disrepute to the name Nwoko. “You may not be ashamed, but we your siblings are ashamed for you.”

He explained that the values the family was raised with are very different from what Ned now represents, describing his actions and public lifestyle as “far from what we stand for.”

Chuks went on to say that the senator has hurt many of the people who supported him on his journey to power and status.

He claimed:

“You have betrayed and done so much harm to everyone who ever helped you."

He referenced the senator’s older brother and others who, according to him, made sacrifices to ensure Ned progressed in life.

Chuks also criticised the senator’s public narrative of being self-made, saying many people know how he truly started and who paid his way through school.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react to Chuks Nwoko's claims

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media below:

@folakeolusakin:

"They look alike, but this man here fine pass Nede."

@anieubok:

"God bless this brother. Fear a man who doesn't listen to anyone. Fear a man who doesn't fear God."

@bessb3at;

"Aura for aura before the year ends. I love this. We cannot allow people to thi k they can do whatever they want in this country. This is the end of Ned and all his evil. Justice must be served"

@gorgeouxoxoxo:

"Your father is the head of your home. Ladies, if you allow a man marry you without acknowledging your father, just know that you are on your own when trouble comes. The man and his family will never regard you. Your inlaws will see finish inside that marriage."

Ned Nwoko had accused Regina Daniels of drug addiction. Photo: @regina.daniels/IG.

