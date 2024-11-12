Former first Vice President of Winners Chapel Bishop David Abioye has recounted how he struggled years ago.

He recalled one particular time he needed to buy bread of six kobo, but he had only five kobo on him.

Bishop David Abioye recalled his days of little beginning. Photo Credit: davidabioye.org.ng

He said:

"There were days you want to buy something but you can't buy it because you lacked the economic power.

"For instance, there was a day I was to buy a six kobo bread. Bread then was six kobo, but I had only five kobo and I wanted to eat bread.

"So, I had to advise my taste. There are days when you have plenty of soup but very few pieces of meat, yet you had to get excited.

"There are days when people around you were living in pleasure and you had to manage things.

"We can describe all these ones as days of challenges, but like i said if you see the ending it doesn't get to you."

