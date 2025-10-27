Pastor David Abioye condemned attempts to deny Christian killings in Nigeria and labelled those dismissing the crisis as wicked people

US envoy Massad Boulos dismissed genocide claims and said terrorism in Nigeria affected both Christians and Muslims

Abioye urged Christians to remain steadfast in faith despite persecution and called on God to strengthen believers

A prominent Nigerian pastor and founder of Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly, David Abioye, has spoken out against what he described as attempts to deny the ongoing persecution and mass killings of Christians in Nigeria, describing those dismissing the crisis as “wicked people.”

US envoy dismisses genocide claims

Powerful Nigerian Pastor Blasts US, Speaks Out on Christian Genocide: “What a Wicked People”

Source: Getty Images

The remarks come shortly after the United States Special Envoy for Arab and African Affairs, Massad Boulos, dismissed claims of an ongoing genocide against Christians in Nigeria.

Boulos, who serves as a senior adviser to former US President Donald Trump, stated during a visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the State House in Abuja on Friday, October 17, that terrorism in Nigeria affects both Christians and Muslims.

“Those people who are on the ground know that terrorism is religionless, colourless, and tribeless,” Boulos said. “People of all faiths and all nations are being killed because of terrorism. Boko Haram and ISIS have ended up killing more Muslims than Christians.”

He added that many violent clashes in Nigeria’s Middle Belt are driven by competition for resources rather than religion. “It is not something that can be said to target any specific religious denomination,” he stated.

David Abioye condemns silence and denial

Addressing his congregation during a recent service, the pastor lamented the growing distortion surrounding reports of Christian killings in parts of the country.

He accused some leaders of deliberately denying the atrocities for personal gain.

“There’s a lot of distortion going on. People are claiming there is no genocide against Christians in this nation. You see people buried in hundreds, and you say there is no genocide. What a wicked set of people!" he said passionately

He further warned that the violence, which has claimed thousands of lives in the country’s Middle Belt and northern regions, was gradually spreading southward.

“This one is very clear,” he said. “Gradually, it is eating down to the South-South-West, South-East, and many so-called leaders, for their personal interest, are claiming it’s not happening. They are selling out their faith.”

“The faith will keep standing”, David Abioye declares

The pastor, invoking the words of Jesus Christ, encouraged Christians not to lose faith in the face of persecution.

“Jesus said, ‘When I come, will I find faith?’ We are standing here to say to Jesus, the faith will keep standing,” he declared. “Raise your voice and pray, Father, strengthen the brethren, strengthen the faith.”

The issue of Christian persecution in Nigeria has long been a point of contention between local religious leaders and international observers.

While Christian groups maintain that their members are being deliberately targeted, some foreign officials insist that the violence is more complex and not purely religious.

Oyedepo speaks on how to tackle Nigeria's issues

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the presiding bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners’ Chapel, David Oyedepo, has called on Nigerians, particularly Christians and those in leadership, to embrace divine wisdom as a key to addressing the nation’s challenges.

Speaking during the 40th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) on Thursday, October 23, Oyedepo said true leadership and national progress can only be achieved through wisdom, not merely through the exercise of power.

Source: Legit.ng