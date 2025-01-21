Retired Bishop David Abioye shared an encounter he had with an air hostess while he boarded an aeroplane some man years ago

The respected man of God was preaching when he shared the encounter, and the video has been reposed on Facebook

Bishop Abioye, who retired from the Winners Chapel, has been in the news lately after he started his Sunday services in Abuja

Bishop David Abioye shared a fascinating story of what happened when he was travelling in an aeroplane from Kano to Maiduguri.

The man of God was preaching when he mentioned an encounter he had with an air host on the flight to Maiduguri.

Bishop Abioye shared his conversation with an air host. Photo credit: Facebook/Bishop David Abioye and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

According to Bishop Abioye, he entered the aeroplane, and the air host remarked that something had moved when he made his entrance.

He shared the story in a video clip while preaching to a congregation. The video was reposted on Facebook by Church Gist.

Bishop Abioye said:

"Many years back, I was taking a flight from Kano to Maiduguri. And as I took my seat, an air host came and met me. He said sir, may I know who you are? Then I asked him, what about that? He said when you entered, something moved. I said I'm not surprised. I'm coming from somewhere. Embodiment of the glory of God. They feared Moses, they put a veil before him. Today, we as believers, we go everywhere people don't recognise anybody is passing because we do not carry that glory. When Jesus was here, that glory was so strong demons will see him from afar off and be crying. He became the embodiment of the glory of God."

Man sends message to Bishop David Abioye

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian man sent a message to Bishop David Abioye.

The man Awuzie Frankline said the man of God was prominently qualified to lead his own church.

The man was reacting to the news that Bishop Abioye had started holding Sunday services in Abuja.

He said there are people whom God did not call, but they have started their own churches.

According to Awuzie, there were more than 100 churches in his area alone.

His words:

"Bishop David Abioye has officially inaugurated his ministry after leaving Winners Chapel. In my opinion, you are exceptionally qualified to establish your own ministry, sir. The majority of churches in Nigeria originated from a main church.

"Some churches began as a result of disobedience, rebelliousness, and ingratitude towards the church that nurtured them. However, today they are acting as if they never had their roots in another church and are criticizing members who followed in their footsteps.

"In my area alone, there are over 100 small church buildings, as those small pastors refused to maintain an alliance with the main church. Even some pastors who God never flashed or called are claiming they are called by God. Nevertheless, Bishop David Abioye has overstayed and deserves to have his own church and control his own destiny. Congratulations sir."

