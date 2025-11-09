NK, the girlfriend of Sammy West, has responded to Ned Nwoko’s allegations of introducing Regina Daniels to drug use

She recounted a tense midnight incident where she claimed she and her child were forced out of the senator’s house

NK insisted the full story will be made public when Regina Daniels’ family gives the go-ahead

NK, the wife of Regina Daniel's detained brother, Sammy West, has spoken publicly after Senator Ned Nwoko accused her and others of influencing his wife negatively.

Ned Nwoko had earlier released a lengthy statement alleging that Sammy West, NK, and two others introduced Regina to drug abuse.

He also claimed he was forced to send NK out of his home due to the behavior he witnessed.

NK, the girlfriend of Sammy West, responds to Ned Nwoko’s allegations of introducing Regina Daniels to drug use. Photos: Ned Nwoko, NK, Sammy West.

But NK, in a response shared on Instagram, said the senator’s claims were not only false but an attempt to paint himself as a victim.

NK challenged Nwoko to publicly state the exact substances he claimed Regina was influenced to take.

She wrote:

“Are you sure this man is fine? Mention the drugs you said Gina was abusing."

She recounted a particular incident involving her daughter and Regina’s son, Moon.

According to her, the children were playing when Moon started crying. NK said Nwoko ordered his driver to remove her and the child from the house at around 4 am.

She said Sammy West returned to question why his family had been thrown out in the middle of the night, and that confrontation led to him also being allegedly handled by security.

NK insisted her side had been quiet out of respect for Regina.

She added:

“We get full gist. We never wan post am until the Daniels gives us a go ahead. You can’t break any of us. We stand gidigba."

Read the post here:

Fans react to Sammy's wife's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media below

@biggie_biggieeeee:

"Una no get house? Why that little boy go come question epa for him own house, y’all kids don’t really have respect for real 😂 he bundled you out with a driver, he was even thoughtful"

@blixxyy:

"Omo imagine say na young man dey go through these things. Na experience make this man chill like this oooo"

@linus_grace52:

"All I can say is once a relationship turns sour like this, the both parties should move on in peace. Co-parenting won’t be bad after all,marriage is not by force"

@destinyenefele:

"Ned gave una freedom, una misuse am. He gave you people everything. the only thing he asked for was respect and accountability. But because una family lack home training, una begin see am as the bad person."

Ned Nwoko, named NK, alongside three others, of supplying drugs to Regina Daniels. Photo: Regina Daniels.

Uche Montana faces backlash

Legit.ng earlier reported that actress Uche Montana found herself in the eye of the storm on Sunday, November 11, following accusations from Regina Daniels’ estranged husband, Ned Nwoko.

Nwoko publicly claimed that Regina’s colleagues, including Uche Montana and Sonia, repeatedly disobeyed his instructions regarding her rehabilitation.

Following Ned’s revelation, netizens quickly descended on Uche Montana’s Instagram page, demanding explanations.

