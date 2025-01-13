Bishop David Abioye's recent post on Facebook has added fire to speculations that he might float a new church soon

Following his shocking retirement from Bishop Oyedepo's Winners Chapel church after decades of service, Bishop Abioye began a ministry he claimed was a divine directive

Bishop Abioye's lovers and followers begged for the location of his "new church" after seeing his Facebook post

Bishop David Abioye's recent Facebook post has divided his apologists, followers and public commentators.

When he retired from Winners Chapel months ago, people speculated that he might play a different role at the Bishop Oyedepo-led church, but that notion was rubbished following his absence at Shiloh 2024.

Bishop Abioye's Facebook post "welcomed people to church". Photo Credit: Bishop David O. Abioye

Legit.ng observed that Bishop Abioye kickstarted an Hour of Revival programme shortly after his retirement and continued to hold different Christian events and services.

He had said that the Hour of Revival was a directive from God. However, rumours and conversations about him floating a new church have again reared their heads online, thanks to his Facebook post on Sunday, January 12.

Bishop Abioye's Facebook post

In the Facebook post, Bishop Abioye attached a flyer of himself with the boldly written message "WELCOME TO CHURCH. THIS IS YOUR FATHER'S HOUSE."

He captioned the post:

"Welcome to a special encounter with Jesus.

"You will not leave the same way you came."

Given that Christians have their services on Sundays, Bishop Abioye's post confused some of his followers. People took to his comment section to welcome the idea and begged to be given the location of his "new church."

While Bishop Abioye has yet to confirm if he is starting a new church, people have gone to town with deduced meanings from his cryptic Facebook post.

Teacher reacts to Bishop Abioye's Facebook post

Reposting Bishop Abioye's "welcome to church" flyer, a teacher and writer, Martin White-Ufuah, shaded those who said Bishop Abioye and Bishop Aremu were playing advisory roles in Winners Chapel.

"HOW FAR?

"Like Verydarkblackman would say, "Don't play!" Ndi post-retirement service in Winners, how far?

"I thought you guys said that he and Aremu are now playing advisory roles and would travel to strengthen Living Faith churches?" he asked on Facebook.

Martin mocked those who defended Bishop Abioye's retirement, claiming that he had earlier opined that the cleric was unfairly treated, but people tackled him.

"...Don't side with what is wrong, as a child of God. Don't see evil and call it good. This man was not treated fairly. If he were, he would not be starting a fresh work.

"I got a wind of the embarrassment he was made to face two years ago and I shared a bit of it to condemn it in all ramifications.

"Guess the people who said I was lying? Preachers. One even came inbox. Another came to comment section to say that he will not watch me post inaccurate information.

"I have reached each of these people this week inbox to ask them, "How far?" But none of them said anything.

"As a Christian, when you see wickedness, call it by its name. Don't call a dog a cat. False balance is an abomination to the Lord," a part of his post further read.

People anticipate Bishop Abioye's next move

Ukahphilip Uzoma said:

"Sir where is church located am following your ministry."

Audu Moses said:

"Please my father in the Lord, have started Sunday service? And where is the location."

Igberaese Eugene said:

"People can be unrealistic, Bishop Abioye waz not treated fairly the sincere truth, l also got a wind of how he was humiliated out of Goshen 2 years ago,his stewardship did not pay off for him because of family inheritance.Indeed a sad experience only posterity will tell if this family inheritance syndrome by Pentecostal churches is for good."

Bakare OlorunOsebinusi Johnson said:

"I'm actually in support of Bishop Abioye moves, why getting me retired for what we suffered to build together, even when I am not tired. Welcome To Church."

Frank Obochi said:

"Everyone knows that he was mistreated. Anyone saying otherwise is just being hypocritical. It is painful, but it is what it is. Bishop Oyedepo wanted to hand over to his son, just like Papa Idahosa did with his wife and son. A ministry owned by one man cannot easily be inherited by another.

"In RCCG the case is somewhat different as the founder is not related to the current G.O. and I hope the G.O. won't handover to a relative. These are human inclinations and frailties showing itself in the house of God.

"May God help his church."

Benny Peters Adaji said:

"We are waiting for the name of the church..."

Overseas pastor speaks on Bishop Abioye's retirement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a New York-based pastor had shared why Bishop Abioye was retired from Winners Chapel church.

While urging people to watch out, the cleric stated that Bishop Abioye's retirement was a well-planned decision. He thought Winners Chapel would not risk cutting him off.

"My opinion on Bishop Abioye, is that he was retired to remain as an elder mentor to the ministry. It is a much better management structural position. Bishop Abioye will never leave Oyedepo it is not a risk any one of them can take trust me. Just the watch. Bishop Oyedepo is not a small thinker. They all know what the are doing," a part of his Facebook post read.

