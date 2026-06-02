Billionaire Femi Otedola has penned a heartfelt message to his son Fewa on his new milestone

The businessman also shared adorable pictures of the birthday celebrant while expressing gratitude to God

Otedola's nickname for his son also captured attention, stirring up conversation about his resemblance to French football star Kylian Mbappe

Nigerian billionaire and philanthropist Femi Otedola on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, took to social media to pen a warm birthday tribute to his only son, Fewa.

Otedola gushed about his son, describing him as a great blessing to his family.

Billionaire Otedola pens birthday tribute to his only son Fewa. Credit: fote/k.mbappe

Source: Instagram

Sharing pictures of the birthday boy, the billionaire also mentioned his son's nickname as "Mbappé," stirring up conversation about Fewa's striking resemblance to French footballer Kylian Mbappé.

"Happy Birthday to my beloved son, Fewa boy. You are a great blessing to our family, and I am ever thankful to God for your life and all the joy you bring. Love you Fewa boy AKA Mbappé 😃🎂 … F.Ote," Femi Otedola wrote via his social media pages.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that some netizens questioned Fewa's absence after some pictures from the vacation of the Otedolas surfaced on social media.

Femi Otedola, a Nigerian businessman, is the father of singer Tolani Otedola, disc jockey Ifeoluwa Otedola (DJ Cuppy), actress Temi Otedola (now Temi Ajibade) and Fewa.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that billionaire Femi Otedola penned a heartwarming birthday tribute to business magnate and fellow billionaire Mike Adenuga as he celebrated his 73rd birthday on Wednesday, April 29, 2027.

Sharing an old picture of himself and Adenuga, Otedola recounted how the billionaire predicted his future success 24 years ago during his (Otedola) mother's 70th birthday celebration in the Epe area of Lagos state.

Fans join billionaire Otedola in celebrating his only son's birthday. Credit: realfemiotedola

Source: Instagram

The pictures Femi Otedola shared and birthday message to his son Fewa are below:

Fans celebrate Otedola's son

Reacting, many netizens joined in the celebration, penning birthday tributes to Fewa, others also commented on his resemblance to Mbappe.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

Tardimurphy commented:

"So you have a son and you keep presenting your daughters all this while."

akanji97440 commented:

"Guy really look like mbappe, happy birthday to you."

itsSh0la commented:

"He actually looks like Mbappe."

AdelajaSol8219 commented:

"Happy birthday omo daddy Una never start to dey take application for wife, I'm interested o abeg."

Obey_Fabiyi said:

"This guy suppose dey roll with Davido, wizkid and co, if not… Happy Birthday Fewa Ote$."

Mr_whytte commented:

"You are here making posts to celebrate your child birthday while people children are kidnapped in the bush by kidnappers, and you refuse to lead your voice for the victims. No disrespect, but I think you could've done better."

Otedola shares adorable picture with his mum

Legit.ng also reported that Otedola shared heartwarming pictures from his visit to his mother, Doja Otedola, in Epe, Lagos.

The billionaire's pictures captured his cosy family home located in Epe, Lagos, with turquoise walls, religious frames, family portraits, and custom pillows printed with his mother's image.

The photos also stirred up conversation online as Nigerians shared their observations.

Source: Legit.ng