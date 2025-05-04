Former Vice President of Winners Chapel church, Bishop David Abioye, has finally announced the name of the new church he started after retiring from Oyedepo's church

This comes more than six months after the clergyman was unexpectedly retired from Winners Chapel

His unveiling of his new church ends several months of speculations about his next direction, and sent his congregation into a frenzy

Bishop David Abioye, former vice president of Bishop Oyedepo's Winners Chapel church, has unveiled the name of his church.

The preacher, who recently switched his Sunday services from evenings to mornings, made the announcement during his inaugural Sunday service, which was held on May 4.

Bishop Abioye's new church's name

During the Sunday service, which was transmitted live on Facebook, Bishop Abioye gave a back story to how God birthed the idea of his new ministry, clarifying that he is not starting a new church because of people's demands for one.

He noted that his assembly is an offshoot of the church of God. He said its name will be called Living World Conquerors Global Assembly. His statement in part read:

"...May I make it clear that the inauguration of this assembly is not in response to people's demands to start a church, but by emergence of God's eternal purpose ordained from the foundation of the world, which is just coming to light at his own time.

"This is simply an offshoot of the church of Jesus universal, which keeps expanding and spreading across the globe in furtherance of the great commission as commanded in Matthew 28:18-20 and several other gospels...

"On this final note and to the glory of God, this assembly with the name Living World Conquerors Global Assembly is hereby inaugurated this day, Sunday, 4th May, 2025, in the name of God the father, God the son and God the Holy Spirit, for the spiritual development, edification and triumph of the saints globally. And let someone join me to say a loud amen.

"May I therefore welcome you specially to Conquerors Global Assembly, and everyone who witnesses this today will not cease to conquer."

The congregation erupted in joy and excitement the moment Bishop Abioye announced the name of his new church.

Bishop Abioye's Sunday service generates buzz

Sandra Mba said:

"Connecting from USA 🇺🇸.

"Hallelujah…

"Congratulations daddy and mummy Abioye."

Ehimare Oshio said:

"Glory be to God for his faithfulness upon dis commission."

Vincent Emokpaire said:

"Thank you Jesus for this great move and powerful launched morning service."

Oyebanjo Bukola said:

"When you are at the center of God’s will, you would be center of attraction, do not look for honor, God would honor you."

Andy Imohi said:

"Congratulations again and again daddy, a man from God with A good heart.love you always.More Grace sir."

Joe De General said:

"God is wonderful I can't wait to worshiping with this great family when I come back to Abuja."

Daniel Enemona Ali said:

"Congratulations Sir.

"The Church is marching forward and there's absolutely nothing the devil or anyone can do about it.

"More grace and vigor, Sir."

Bishop Abioye sends message to Oyedepo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Bishop Abioye had sent a message to Bishop Oyedepo after his retirement from Winners Chapel church.

Abioye's retirement follows a review of the church’s administrative policy, The Mandate. The retirement age for church leaders has been pegged at 55.

The Mandate stipulates that future church leaders will be restricted to one or two terms of seven years, pending approval by the Board of Trustees (BoT). Following Bishop Abioye's retirement, a valedictory service was held for him at the Winners Chapel, Abuja.

