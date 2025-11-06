PDP supporters stormed US and EU embassies in Abuja in a massive protest tagged 'Save Our Democracy from Intimidation'

Protesters accused the ruling party of silencing opposition voices as they submitted letters seeking international support for Nigeria’s democracy

The protest came amid deepening PDP leadership crisis as rival factions traded suspensions ahead of the 2027 general elections

FCT, Abuja - Tension gripped the Nigerian capital on Thursday, October 6, as hundreds of protesters, believed to be members and supporters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and other like-minded groups, stormed key diplomatic and government institutions in a coordinated demonstration tagged “Save Our Democracy from Intimidation.”

The protesters marched through the streets of Abuja, making stops at the United States Embassy, the European Union Mission, the Federal Ministry of Justice, and the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters.

The atmosphere in Abuja turns charged as PDP protesters storm the US Embassy and European Union in a bold demonstration drawing nationwide attention.

The demonstrators, under the banner of the PDP Like-Mind Group, also marched to the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, where they submitted letters of appeal urging support for democratic freedom in the country.

Placards carried by protesters bore messages such as “Fix PDP, fix Nigeria, save our democracy”, “Stop party opposition intimidation”, and “Please save our democracy from intimidation.”

Factional PDP: ‘Nigeria is sliding into a one-party state’

Speaking during the protest, one of the coordinators, Mrs. Amaka Ogene, said the demonstration was meant to draw international attention to what she called a “dangerous drift” in Nigeria’s political system.

“We are here because the opposition is under siege. We believe that democracy is about participation and freedom, but what we see today is an attempt to silence dissent,” she said.

PDP crisis deepens as factions trade suspensions

The protest comes amid an escalating leadership crisis within the PDP, which has seen factions of its National Working Committee (NWC) suspend each other.

Over the weekend, the faction led by Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, announced the suspension of National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and others.

In response, the rival camp loyal to Anyanwu suspended Damagum and several top officials.

Unease sweeps through Abuja as PDP members and allies march to the US Embassy and European Union, demanding action in a tense citywide demonstration.

The internal rift has deepened divisions within the main opposition party, with both camps claiming legitimacy ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In their letter to the embassies and agencies visited, the PDP Like-Mind Group appealed to the United States, the European Union, and other democratic partners to “stand with the Nigerian people in defending democracy.”

The group said its action was not just about party politics but about “protecting Nigeria’s future.

2 courts issue different verdicts on PDP's national convention

Previously, Legit.ng reported that A fresh twist has emerged in the ongoing legal battles surrounding the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national convention, as the Oyo state High Court has cleared the opposition party to proceed with its elective national convention in Ibadan.

Recall that the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to stop its planned 2025 National Convention.

Justice James Omotosho of the trial court said that the PDP must first comply with its statutory requirements, the Electoral Act and the Constitution.

