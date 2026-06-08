Peller sparked a massive debate online after publicly telling his young paternal half-sister that he does not view her as his true sibling

The controversial moment occurred during a live stream while Peller visited his family in Ikorodu to formally introduce his fiancée, Jarvis

Many fans criticised the content creator for his harsh public rejection of the young girl, while a few others supported his attempt to set boundaries

Popular Nigerian streamer and TikTok content creator Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, has sparked controversy after telling his young paternal half-sister that he does not recognise her as his sibling during a family visit.

The moment was captured on a live stream when Peller visited Ikorodu to introduce his fiancée, Jarvis, to his father and relatives as part of their pre-wedding process.

Peller draws family boundaries during visit and triggers mixed reactions from fans online. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

During the visit, the young girl came to welcome Peller into their home, but the streamer's comment sparked reactions as he rejected the young lady as being his sister.

The content creator who recently proposed to Jarvis in Ghana explained that only children born to his own mother qualify as his siblings, drawing a clear line within the polygamous family structure.

However, Peller acknowledged the girl as his paternal sister and a member of his wider family.

The statement, made openly in front of fans and relatives, quickly spread online and has since ignited heated debate among fans.

Reactions have been mixed. A small number of followers expressed understanding, interpreting his words as an attempt to set boundaries.

Yet the larger share of fans condemned the public rejection, describing it as harsh and insensitive, especially in Yoruba culture, where extended family ties are deeply valued regardless of maternal lines.

Watch Peller's video below:

Fans react to Peller's viral video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@_praedita:

“This is WRONG, no matter how small this girl may be, she will never forget this day and hate herself for making attempt to even attach herself to you, even if you have this in your mind, there is no need saying it out publicly like this”

@General_hybee:

“Imagine all the friends wey she don boast for say peller na her brother serious Yenking if dem see this video”

@okafor_nna54678:

“Honestly wetin Peller do for here no good. You already knew she is your father's daughter, how then is she not your sister? Make we no too all this fame climb our head . Biko”

@d49978:

“He could have found a way to appreciate and support those ladies he referred to as sisters instead of making it difficult for them to show their faces in public or downplaying the love and support they showed him.”

@Qweezy_1:

“Na why we dey discourage polygamy be this. It's always me and my mom's kids, or in the case of none, me and my mama, forgetting you have siblings from your dad's. There is little to no love from your dad's siblings. Only minority exhibit love in a polygamous home.”

@EmediongTG:

“People often judge him, but they do not understand the emotional and financial stress of a polygamous home. He's trying to set boundaries so he doesn't go broke. Success should be a blessing, not a trap.”

Peller's comments about his polygamous family structure during a live-streamed visit to Ikorodu ignite mixed reactions from fans on social media. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller unveils new power system worth millions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peller unveiled his private electricity setup valued at tens of millions of naira.

The young influencer showcased an ₦8 million generator paired with a ₦12 million solar inverter system to guarantee uninterrupted power.

He explained that the massive ₦20 million investment was necessary due to the unstable national power supply and his growing bills.

Source: Legit.ng