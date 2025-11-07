Professor Lai Olurode says Donald Trump’s threat of military action against Nigeria stems from racial, economic, and political interests rather than religion

A former national commissioner with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and retired Professor of Sociology at the University of Lagos, Lai Olurode, has described United States President Donald Trump’s recent military threat against Nigeria as a calculated political ploy driven by racial prejudice, economic self-interest, and geopolitical manipulation rather than concern for Christians in the country.

Retired Professor of Sociology, Lai Olurode, faults Trump’s military threat against Nigeria. Photo: FB/LaiOlurode

Source: Original

Mr Trump recently listed Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” and warned that his administration would take military action if what he termed “the genocide of Christians” did not stop.

The Nigerian government dismissed the claim as baseless, explaining that terrorist attacks within the country affect both Muslims and Christians and that there is no official policy promoting persecution.

In a statement shared with and reported by Premium Times, Professor Olurode described Trump’s allegations as a “smokescreen” masking deeper motives.

“Nigeria has, over the years, suffered indiscriminate terrorist attacks that target military installations, public infrastructure, economic assets, and all places of worship — Christian and Muslim alike,” he said.

“There’s hardly any state in the country that has not fallen victim to such violence. Yet, under the present administration, there are emerging indicators that acts of terrorism are actually declining.”

Real reasons Trump is attacking Nigeria - Professor

According to Olurode, Trump’s posture is rooted in a long-standing bias against non-white nations.

“Since his campaign for the White House, Trump has demonstrated hatred for black Americans and coloured people generally,” he said.

“His immigration policies were hallmarks of racial bigotry and opposition to the melting-pot ideal that America once stood for.”

The professor said Trump’s policies have consistently eroded America’s image as a multicultural nation and weakened international cooperation.

He further linked Trump’s position to economic developments in Nigeria, particularly the success of the Dangote Refinery, which he believes has altered America’s economic influence in the region.

“For the first time in Nigeria’s history, we are refining our own oil. This development undoubtedly reduces dependency on American oil workers, shippers, and refineries,” he said.

“The Dangote phenomenon must be giving America sleepless nights. As Walter Rodney once argued in How Europe Underdeveloped Africa, the West prefers Africa to remain dependent. A self-sufficient Nigeria disrupts that structure.”

America fears a stable Nigerian democracy

Olurode said Nigeria’s rising global cultural influence is reshaping perceptions abroad, something some conservative American leaders find uncomfortable.

“Nigerians in the diaspora are not just economic migrants; they are cultural ambassadors. Our music, art, and entrepreneurship are now embedded in the social fabric of major Western cities. Trump and his allies are no friends of this multicultural reality,” he said.

He also linked the tension to political calculations by powerful nations that seek to weaken emerging democracies.

Donald Trump threatens Tinubu with military action Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @realDonaldTrump

Source: Twitter

“America’s global triumph feeds on fuelling instability in fledgling democracies. Few powerful nations ever believed Nigeria could sustain 25 years of uninterrupted democracy,” he said.

While condemning Trump’s “provocative and dangerous” remarks, Olurode urged President Bola Tinubu to act with restraint and diplomacy.

He called on political and intellectual elites to stand together in defence of Nigeria’s sovereignty.

“If Nigeria goes under, there will be no country left for our diverse aspirations,” he warned.

Kwankwaso mentions what US should do

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Kano state governor and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has reacted to recent threats from United States President Donald Trump over allegations of genocide against Christians in Nigeria.

He said the US should assist Nigeria in fighting insecurity instead of issuing military threats.

Kwankwaso’s statement follows Trump’s comments and a directive to the US Department of War to “prepare for possible action” in Nigeria.

The American president had accused the Nigerian government of turning a blind eye to the “killing of Christians” and warned that his administration might stop all aid to the country.

Responding on Sunday, November 2, Kwankwaso described Nigeria as a sovereign nation whose citizens face security challenges from various armed groups. He said insecurity in the country affects people of all religions and ethnic backgrounds.

The former defence minister urged Washington to adopt a more constructive approach by supporting Nigeria through technological and intelligence collaboration. According to him, such cooperation would help the country combat terrorism and other forms of criminality more effectively.

“The United States should assist the Nigerian authorities with better cutting-edge technology to tackle these problems, rather than posing a threat that could further polarise our country,” he said.

Kwankwaso also advised the federal government to appoint special envoys and permanent ambassadors to engage the American government on issues of mutual concern. He said maintaining diplomatic dialogue is crucial to safeguarding Nigeria’s interests and ensuring balanced international relations.

Foreign ministry reacts to Trump's claim

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's Foreign ministry commented on the claim that Nigerian Christians were being killed in massive proportions.

According to the government ministry, the claim by the United States President Donald Trump did not reflect the reality on the ground.

US President Donald Trump claimed that there were widespread killings of Christians in Nigeria.

