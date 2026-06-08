A Nigerian lady has gone viral after sharing her detailed experience attending the Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries

She documented the unique sitting arrangements, uniform aprons, and the massive crowd that filled the church arena

The visitors' attention was particularly drawn to two unusual testimonies shared during the deliverance section of the service

A Nigerian lady has posted the detailed feedback of her visit to the Lord's Chosen church. Although she is not a regular member, the dramatic turnaround of events during the service left her completely flabbergasted.

The young lady, identified as Korty Eniola (@kortyeo) on TikTok, decided to experience a church service at the popular ministry first-hand.

A TikToker who went to the Lord's Chosen church records 2 testimonies. Photo credit: @kortyeo/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She documented everything from her arrival, the sitting arrangements, and the dramatic testimony section.

Lady shares experience at the Lord's Chosen

Upon her arrival at the church premises, Korty noted that the ushers were exceptionally friendly and quickly guided her into the vast auditorium. She observed that nearly every regular worshipper in the auditorium was dressed in a green uniform apron.

As she attempted to navigate the seating area, a church official stopped her to enforce the protocol of separate sitting arrangements for men and women, which she jokingly referred to as an avoidable mix-up.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that while reflecting on the sermon, Korty was quickly approached by a female member who convinced her to purchase the signature green apron for N1,500.

Testimonies at Chosen altar

The highlight of her visit came during the testimony section, where two dramatic accounts caught her attention. The first testimony involved a young boy who was previously described as deaf and dumb.

The announcer at the altar stated:

"This boy started hearing here, deaf and dumb. He has never spoken, he no hear, until you brought him here yesterday... Yes! Can we test him again? One... Two... Three... Papa... Mama..."

The little boy subsequently repeated the words faintly to the excitement of the large crowd.

The second testimony, which completely stunned the visitor, involved a woman who claimed an aggressive man vanished into thin air after discovering she was a Chosen member.

The testifier shouted:

"I gave this man 500 Naira. He should give me my change, 400. He threw it on the floor saying that 'I should pick my money.' Then he asked me, 'Are you a Chosen?' I said, 'Yes' because I was wearing my apron... 'But Oga, na you get this money,' he said, 'Yes.' 'So I said pick your money naw'... Moment he bend down to pick the money, that was the end... he vanished! he vanished!"

Stunned by the supernatural claims, Korty stated that she had to silently find her way out of the premises to digest what she had just witnessed.

In her words:

"I was so flabbergasted that I said to myself, 'Korty, go to your house.' I may not be a Chosen, but I know God has chosen me and that's all that matters."

Watch the full video below:

Lord's Chosen pastor warns church members

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Lazarus Muoka, the founder and of The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries (TLCCRM), has issued a warning to his church members about using social media.

Source: Legit.ng