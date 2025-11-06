Henry Seriake Dickson urged President Tinubu to work with the US and global partners to eliminate terrorist groups operating in Nigeria

The senator warned that jihadist groups still controlled parts of Borno Zamfara and Katsina where they imposed taxes and enforced their own rules

Dickson declared that Nigeria needed help to end killings and called for stronger diplomatic ties with neighbours and the international community

Ex-Bayelsa state Governor and serving Senator, Henry Seriake Dickson, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to collaborate with the international community, including the United States, to eliminate terrorist groups operating in Nigeria.

Dickson’s statement follows US President Donald Trump’s recent threat to launch military action in Nigeria over alleged persecution of Christians, a comment that has heightened diplomatic tension.

Dickson: Nigeria's sovereignty must be respected

Speaking in a statement posted on his official Facebook page, Dickson said while Nigeria’s sovereignty must be respected, it was time for the government to embrace genuine cooperation with international partners to end the bloodshed caused by terrorism and banditry.

“Nigeria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national institutions must be respected by all. At the same time, I fully support any collaborative action aimed at eradicating the murderous bands of terrorists who have wantonly sl@ughtered thousands of our countrymen and women,” Dickson stated.

Terrorists still control parts of Nigeria, says ex-governor

The senator expressed concern that after nearly 15 years of insurgency, jihadist groups such as Boko Haram, ISWAP, ISIS, and al-Qaeda affiliates continued to control territories across parts of Borno, Zamfara, and Katsina States, where they impose taxes and enforce their own rules.

He lamented that both Christians and Muslims had suffered the same fate, as terrorists targeted schools, religious centres, and traditional institutions without consequence.

“These terrorist groups still maintain footholds and control territories within Nigeria. In states such as Borno, Zamfara, and Katsina, they continue to impose taxes on locals and exercise authority, by their own rules, not by the laws of the Nigerian state," Dickson said.

He described the situation as “a direct affront to Nigeria’s sovereignty” and warned that continued government inaction would embolden the groups further.

'We need help to end the killings,' Dickson declares

Dickson stressed that Nigeria cannot defeat terrorism in isolation, adding that collaboration with allies such as the United States and neighbouring African nations was crucial.

“We need help! No nation can confront terrorism in isolation. We must therefore work with our allies and partners to defeat this menace once and for all,” he declared.

He also advised President Tinubu to improve diplomatic relations with neighbouring countries, arguing that their support was vital to securing Nigeria’s borders and flushing out militants.

Senate moves to engage US government

The former governor revealed that the Senate had already taken steps to address the security situation through motions and engagements with the Executive, including plans to send a non-partisan delegation to Washington D.C. to discuss security cooperation.

“The Senate has paid countless tributes in memory of those killed and has proposed a National Security Summit. Most recently, it directed its leadership to interface with the President to dispatch a non-partisan team of experts and statesmen to Washington D.C.,” he explained.

Buhari’s administration worsened insecurity, says Dickson

Dickson also criticised the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, accusing it of worsening public distrust through its handling of national security and lopsided appointments.

He recalled that former Defence Minister General T.Y. Danjuma (rtd.) had previously raised concerns about alleged state complicity in attacks on citizens.

“Late President Buhari’s policy of appointing mostly Muslims to head all security services during his eight years in office further worsened these perceptions,” Dickson said.

Strengthen diplomacy and fix security lapses

As Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, Dickson called on the Tinubu administration to immediately address Nigeria’s diplomatic shortfalls, particularly the lack of appointed ambassadors in key countries for over two years.

“This anomaly should be corrected as soon as possible to enable our country maximise its diplomatic resources and options,” he urged.

The senator concluded that Nigeria’s fight against terrorism must be rooted in sincerity, cooperation, and swift reforms.

“President Trump’s statement is a wake-up call to action. If the Nigerian government is unable to address this issue effectively, then it must collaborate with those who can help us flush out these terrorists,” Dickson warned.

