Colourful videos from comedian Funnybone's comedy show in Lagos have emerged on social media

The highlight from the event was the moment the funny man, Obi Cubana, E-Money, and other guests at the show honoured the late Alexx Ekubo

The video, which has since captured attention, has again stirred up memories about the Nollywood actor

Nigerian comedian Funnybone, whose real name is Chibunna Stanley, on Sunday, June 7, 2026, celebrated his 10th anniversary in the entertainment industry with a comedy show at Eko Hotel in Lagos.

The event was star-studded with businessmen Obi Cubana and E-Money, singers KCee and Chike among the popular faces sighted at the event.

Obi Cubana, E-Money, other celebrities attend Funnybone's comedy show in Lagos. Credit: alexxekubo.

Source: Instagram

However, the highlight of the event was the moment Funnybone took to the stage to emotionally pay tribute to Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, who died in May 2026 at age 40.

Paying tribute to the late actor, the comedian in a statement said,

"He was a good man, he died too early but God knows best."

The clip captured a large memorial screen displaying Ekubo's photos as the audience, including E-Money and Obi Cubana, held up their phone lights in the late actor's honour.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that one of Alexx Ekubo's loyal fans lost her life while preparing for the actor's funeral.

In a post shared on his fan page, the death of Matilda, one of the late actor's loyal fans, was announced. According to the post, Matilda had been actively serving as a link between the Ekubo family and the actor's fans.

Tributes pour in for Alexx Ekubo as comedian Funnybone pays tribute to late actor. Credit: alexxekubo

Source: Facebook

The video showing the moment Funnybone honoured Alexx Ekubo is below:

A video showing the moment E-Money and KCee arrived at Funnybone's show in Lagos is below:

A video showing Obi Cubana's arrival is below:

Reactions as Funnybone honours Alexx Ekubo

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the heartfelt moment. Read the comments below:

esther_modella said:

"Alex Demise is just too heartbreaking."

wande_talks reacted:

"Any time I see a post about him I just feel cold forever in our memories."

haptolroyalfabrics_n_more_ commented:

"May you soul continue to rest well."

ja_ne3087 reacted:

"Good men don't die,, they become memories they become lessons,, forever in our hearts Ikuku."

mr_okiks commented:

"IKUKU You will never be forgotten. Your death gives chills anytime i see your post."

coj_jennifer said:

"Still feels like a dream... Anyways God knows the best..May his soul continue to rest in..Amen."

LyfAcrosBorders commented:

"That’s how it should be, honouring people while they’re still part of the conversation or in memory. Solid gesture from Funnybone."

CLeslie6962908 commented:

"It’s always beautiful when artists take time to honour those who contributed to the industry, especially during important events like anniversaries. Tributes like this keep their legacy alive."

Blessing CEO reacts to Alexx Ekubo's death

Legit.ng also reported that Blessing CEO reacted to the criticism she received following her post about the death of Alexx Ekubo.

The controversial personality had joined others in mourning the sudden and untimely demise of the actor.

She fired back at her critics and explained why she is still standing despite the level of hate she has received online.

Source: Legit.ng