Former Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi is on the verge of achieving a significant milestone with the Super Eagles.

Iwobi represented Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and missed the subsequent two editions

The former Everton star played a key role in Nigeria's campaign at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, finishing in third place

Nigerian sports journalist Benjamin Isaiah backs Alex Iwobi to set a new record with the Super Eagles

Fulham star Alex Iwobi is on the verge of equaling a record set by Super Eagles stars, including Ahmed Musa.

Iwobi will feature in the international friendly between Nigeria and Portugal at the Estádio Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa in Leiria on Wednesday, June 10.

The former Arsenal star linked up with the team in Lisbon on Friday, June 5 after missing the match against Poland, which ended 2-2.

Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi is close to breaking Ahmed Musa's record ahead of the Super Eagles clash versus Portugal. Photo by: Fareed Kotb/Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

Iwobi remains one of the most experienced players in the current squad and is expected to play a key role against a Portugal side packed with world-class players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Vitinha, per ESPN.

The former Arsenal star has become one of Nigeria's most reliable performers in recent years despite criticism during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Iwobi chasing historic Super Eagles milestone

Former Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi is on the brink of joining an exclusive list of Nigerian football legends by reaching 100 appearances for the Super Eagles.

Iwobi currently has 99 caps for Nigeria and could bring up the milestone if he features in the international friendly against Portugal on June 10, per Sofascore.

Should he play, the Fulham star will become only the fourth Nigerian player to earn 100 international caps, joining Joseph Yobo, Vincent Enyeama and Ahmed Musa.

The midfielder won his 99th cap in Nigeria's 2-2 draw against Jordan, coming on as a late substitute. He made his senior debut for the Super Eagles in a friendly against the Democratic Republic of Congo on October 8, 2015.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Musa holds the record as the fastest player to reach 100 appearances for Nigeria.

The former Super Eagles captain achieved the feat during a World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic on October 10, 2021, just 11 years and 35 days after making his debut against Madagascar.

Former Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa currently holds the record for most appearances with 111. Photo by: Alex Livesey.

Source: Getty Images

Iwobi is now in line to surpass that mark. If he earns his 100th cap against Portugal, he will reach the milestone in approximately 10 years and eight months since his senior debut, making him the fastest player in Nigeria's history to record 100 international appearances.

SWAN President backs Iwobi to make history

Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) President Benjamin Isaiah has thrown his support behind Alex Iwobi as the midfielder closes in on a historic Super Eagles milestone.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Isaiah praised Iwobi's commitment and dedication to the national team since making his senior debut.

He noted that the Fulham star has consistently answered the call of duty for Nigeria and has often put country before personal interests throughout his career.

Isaiah also referenced Iwobi's time at Arsenal, claiming the midfielder made sacrifices to represent Nigeria even when it affected his standing at club level under former manager Unai Emery. He said:

"I am rooting for Alex Iwobi to break the record. He has paid his dues for the country and remains one of the few players who are always willing to sacrifice their comfort for the national team.

"His commitment to the Super Eagles has never been in doubt. Whenever Nigeria calls, he makes himself available and gives his best on the pitch.

"Hopefully, he will go on to match and even surpass Ahmed Musa's record of 111 appearances for the senior national team."

Iwobi explains playing for Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has explained the difference between playing for England and Nigeria, having played for both countries.

Iwobi was born in Nigeria, but moved to England as a kid and was raised in London, during which he came through Arsenal’s famous Hale End academy.

Source: Legit.ng