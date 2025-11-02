US President Donald Trump has redesignated Nigeria as a 'Country of Particular Concern ' (CPC), alleging high killings of Christians in Nigeria

Trump has also directed the US Defence Department to prepare for a possible military show off in Nigeria

However, this would not be the first time Trump would design Nigeria in the CPC list, and the West African nation is not the only country in the US list

The Country of Particular Concern (CPC) refers to a country designated by the United States Secretary of State (under the delegated authority from the president), which is involved in systemic severe violations of religious freedom under the International Religious Freedom Act (IRFA) of 1998 (H.R. 2431) and its amendment of 1999 (Public Law 106-55).

On Friday, October 31, US President Donald Trump announced that Nigeria has now been listed in the CPC. The announcement was his reaction to the allegations that there was a Christian genocide in Nigeria.

President Tinubu reacts to Trump's claim

In his reaction to Trump's claim in a tweet on Saturday, November 1, President Bola Tinubu told the United States president that Nigeria is a democratic country where the constitution remains its guide, protects and guarantees the people's freedom of religion.

The president further noted that his government has been actively engaging Muslim and Christian leaders in the country and that he will not relent in his fight against the security challenges confronting Nigeria as they affect every religion.

President Trump has also directed the US Defence Department to prepare for possible military action in Nigeria. He noted that the "Islamist extremists" terrorising Christians should be wiped out immediately.

Trump blacklisted Nigeria twice

This would not be the first time that the US president would redesign Nigeria into the list. In the last year of his first term in 2020, Trump added Nigeria to the list. However, Nigeria was removed from the Joe Biden-led administration.

When a state is designated as a CPC, Congress would be notified to impose non-economic policy options, which will then bring a stop to the particular severe violations of religious freedom, where these options have been used, economic means will then follow.

Examples of the options for both included public condemnation and diplomatic engagement, withdrawing or restricting development assistance, suspending or limiting security assistance, blocking export licenses, or opposing loans.

Countries on US' CPC list

The Nation reported that the most recent designation in the Countries of Particular Concern was made on December 29, 2023, by the Secretary of State.

The countries in the list are mentioned below:

Burma People’s Republic of China Cuba Eritrea Iran The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Nicaragua Pakistan Russia Saudi Arabia Tajikistan Turkmenistan

Foreign ministry reacts to Trump's claim

