Some Nigerians have lashed out at Pastor Jerry Eze and Nathaniel Bassey over the genocide of Christians in Nigeria

They criticized the two for not using their platforms to speak out against the killings of Christians

They argued that, despite their influence, they have not taken a strong stance, especially as Trump has threatened to send troops to Nigeria

Pastor Jerry Uchechukwu Eze, the convener of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD), and gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey, the convener of the Hallelujah Challenge, have been criticized by some Nigerians over the ongoing situation in the country.

A few days ago, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to send troops to Nigeria due to the killing of Christians in the country.

While many reacted to this, some denied that there was any genocide in Nigeria. Clerics across the country have been called out for remaining silent about the killings of Christians.

In a post online, some Nigerians specifically called out Pastor Jerry Eze and Nathaniel Bassey, accusing them of not using their platforms, NSPPD and Hallelujah Challenge to speak out against the killings.

Critics referred to the two clerics as influencers who are misleading Nigerians, labeling them charlatans.

One person even claimed to have seen through the clergy who gave out tricycles and vehicles to people last year, implying their actions were more about personal gain than addressing the nation’s challenge.

How fans reacted to post about clerics

Reactions have trailed the post made by some Nigerians about Pastor Jerry Eze and Nathaniel Bassey over the killing of Christians in Nigeria. Many tried to caution them while asking God to forgive them their sins. A few added that Here are comments below:

@_callme_ij shared:

"When prayers for Nigeria goes on NSPPD AND Hallelujah Challenge do you guys log off before the prayers start or what ? Because I don't get it? So what should they do instigate us ? So you guys will still say is this how Jesus will behave? Anything they do you guys will still talk."

@d_candy_official wrote:

"You know now I understand how badly behaved the isrealites must have been and why Moses’ anger was over the roof. Anything to point fingers at the men of God sells very fast in Nigeria. What happened to you people’s Chi or whatever you worship. Abi una native doctors no sabi protest?"

@gloria_emeje_ commented:

"Bishop Oyedepo has never been silent, he's always said there is a war waged against the Christian faith. He has been as loud as possible pls."

Pastor Jerry Eze replies critics

Legit.ng had reported that Pastor Jerry Eze was not happy with the kind of reactions he got after sharing videos from his UK prayer conference.

The clergy was in the UK in 2024, where he conducted a massive prayer conference. A little girl stood up from her wheelchair during the program. During his NSPPD morning prayer, he gave his critics a knock and warned his followers about certain things.

