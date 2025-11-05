Former US Vice-President D. Cheney has died at the age of 84, his family confirmed

D. Cheney, the former Vice-President of the United States, has died at the age of 84.

His family confirmed that he passed away on November 3 due to complications from pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease.

Cheney served as Vice-President under President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2009, playing a central role in shaping US foreign policy during a turbulent period in global affairs.

In a statement released on October 4, his family said, “Richard B. Cheney, the 46th Vice President of the United States, died last night, November 3, 2025. He was 84 years old. His beloved wife of 61 years, Lynne, his daughters, Liz and Mary, and other family members were with him as he passed.”

The family described Cheney as “a great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honour, love, kindness, and fly fishing.”

They added, “We are grateful beyond measure for all Cheney did for our country. And we are blessed beyond measure to have loved and been loved by this noble giant of a man.”

George W. Bush mourns Cheney’s death

Former President George W. Bush paid tribute to his long-time deputy, calling his death “a loss to the nation and a sorrow to his friends.” Cheney was widely seen as one of the most influential vice-presidents in American history, often steering policy decisions behind the scenes.

From Ford to Bush: Cheney’s long career in Washington

Born in 1941, Cheney began his political career in the 1970s as White House Chief of Staff under President Gerald Ford. He later served ten years in the House of Representatives before being appointed Secretary of Defence by President George H.W. Bush in 1989. During his tenure, he oversaw the Gulf War in 1991.

As Vice-President, Cheney became a key architect of the “war on terror” following the September 11 attacks. He was also an early and vocal supporter of the 2003 invasion of Iraq, a decision that continues to shape global politics.

Later years marked by criticism and controversy

In his later years, Cheney became a fierce critic of the Republican Party under President Donald Trump. In a rare move, he publicly endorsed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Cheney’s legacy also includes moments of controversy, including a 2006 hunting accident in which he accidentally shot a friend. Despite such incidents, he remained a prominent figure in American political life until his death.

Cheney’s passing closes a chapter on a complex and consequential career that spanned more than four decades at the heart of US government.

