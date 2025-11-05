The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said security agencies are winning the war on terrorism

Idris said Nigerian military has killed 13,500 terrorists and arrested 17,000 others under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration

He cited the Global Terrorism Index which indicated that Nigeria’s terrorism rate had dropped to its lowest level in more than a decade

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said security agencies have killed over 13,500 terrorists and arrested more than 17,000 suspects.

Idris said the figures of the killed and arrested suspects since May 2023, when President Bola Tinubu assumed office.

The minister stated this while addressing journalists during a press conference on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, in Abuja.

As reported by Daily Nigerian, Idris said over 9,800 kidnapped victims, including women and children, have been rescued and reintegrated into their communities.

“Our military and other security agencies are winning the war on terrorism. The results in the last two years of President Tinubu’s leadership are real and remarkable.”

Speaking further, he said 11,200 hostages have been freed in the North-West.

The minister added that 124,000 insurgents and their families have surrendered, handing over 11,000 weapons to authorities.

“Key terror leaders, including Ali Kachala, Boderi and Halilu Sububu, were also neutralised in recent months.”

According to Idris, violent attacks have dropped by about 80 percent in the South-East due to the coordinated efforts of the security forces.

The minister also said many suspects involved in communal violence have been arrested in the North-Central.

He cited a March report by the Global Terrorism Index which indicated that Nigeria’s terrorism rate had dropped to its lowest level in more than a decade.

The minister said Tinubu's government has also stepped up the seizure and destruction of illegal arms, with over 5,000 military-grade rifles recovered and 20 gun-running networks dismantled in recent months.

“So far, 125 terrorists have been convicted, and many more are facing trial. The Federal Government will not relent until the remnants of these hounds of death are permanently removed.”

