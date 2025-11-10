A woman who is from America said she relocated to Nigeria to teach and to detox from the Trump administration

However, the woman said she was surprised after hearing that the US President is now threatening Nigeria

The lady shared a post on TikTok after Trump said he may send US troops to stop the alleged killing of Christians

An American woman shared a post concerning Donald Trump's threats to take military action in Nigeria.

The woman's post was shared on TikTok after the US president claimed Christian genocide is taking place in Nigeria and that he might send troops to stop it.

The lady said she left the US to live in Nigeria. Photo credit: TikTok/@brittynej and Getty Images/Kevin Dietsch

Trump's threat appeared to have rankled the lady who said she left the US to detox form the president.

In her post, @brittyne said she lives in Nigeria where she teaches Ennglish language.

Her words:

"Can you imagine moving to Nigeria for a bit to teach abroad and to detox from America and then reading the news to see that Donald Trump has now started with Nigeria."

Trump's comments reverberated accross social media and the Nigerian government circles.

Trump had said:

"Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass sla/ughter. I am hereby making Nigeria a "COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN"-But that is the least of it. When Christians, or any such group, is slaug/htered like is happening in Nigeria (3,100 versus 4,476 Worldwide), something must be done! I am asking Congressman Riley Moore, together with Chairman Tom Cole and the House Appropriations Committee, to immediately look into this matter, and report back to me. The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria, and numerous other Countries. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our Great Christian population around the World!"

Trump's threat to send troops to Nigeria rankled many people. Photo credit: Getty Images/Roberto Schmidt.

Reactions as American woman responds to trump's threat

@Pogi said:

"He’s helping Nigeria because we in the north are getting k*lled for our faith by terror gangs."

@intellect250 said:

"He is bluffing… Nigeria is the biggest Black Country in Africa nd he prolly wants a U.S military base here but as the giant of Africa…. Nigeria have been saying no. He can’t do nothing when it comes to the largest black nation in earth."

@Your number one lover said:

"He won’t do anything especially with china in the mix. He tries it and china will attack we good."

@hellocynnnn said:

"I dont think he’s going to do anything honestly."

@Tiana_4real said:

"Like how you gonna start a war in another country."

