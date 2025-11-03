The Governor Alex Otti-led Abia State Government has approved a new salary structure for workers

Governor Otti approved the implementation of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) for local government health workers in the state

The state Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, shared more details about the new salary structure

Umuahia, Abia state- The Governor Alex Otti-led Abia State Government has approved the implementation of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) for local government health workers in the state.

The state Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, said the approval of CONHESS formed part of the ongoing reforms in the state civil service.

Governor Otti approves new salary structure for LG health workers in Abia state. Photo credit: Alex Otti

Kanu added that Governor Otti’s administration remains committed to improving workers’ welfare and conditions of service.

As reported by The Punch, Kanu stated while briefing journalists on the outcome of this week’s State Executive Council meeting on Monday, November 3, 2025, in Umuahia.

“This commendable move makes Abia State one of the few states in the country that pays the Federal Government’s Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS)”

Kanu said residents were increasingly patronising the PHCs in line with Governor Otti’s vision for the health sector.

The commissioner announced that the functionalisation of the second batch of 52 renovated and equipped Primary Health Centres (PHCs) is ongoing across the state.

“This brings the total number of functionalised PHCs to 102. The remaining 98 PHCs will be fully renovated and equipped before the end of the year.

“In the same vein, 50 or more out of the 79 World Bank Impact PHCs will be fully renovated and equipped before year-end.

“By the end of the year, it is expected that a total of 250 PHCs or more would have been fully renovated and equipped for use by Abians.”

Kanu disclosed that the construction of three specialist hospitals in the state is ongoing.

He further disclosed that a review of the projects had been carried out to ensure that the facilities are upgraded to world-class standards.

Nigerian governor commences ₦70,000 to LG workers

Recall that Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri caused celebrations in the homes of local government employees in Adamawa state.

Governor Fintiri commenced the payment of the new ₦70,000 new minimum wage to council workers in the state.

The development is a landmark move aimed at enhancing the welfare of grassroots workers in the northeast state.

Nigerian governor pays N104,000 salary to workers.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that civil servants in Nigeria's Imo state are in a jubilant mood following the payment of the new minimum wage.

Governor Hope Uzodimma has commenced payment of the new salary to civil servants in the South-East region.

Special Adviser to the Governor, Prince Eze Ugochukwu, shared more details on the new minimum wage policy.

